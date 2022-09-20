New PS5 Model Coming With Detachable Disc Drive in 2023, Leak Suggests

The era of deconstruction continues if this little rumour about a new PlayStation 5 model is anything to go by.

Have you found it difficult to get your hands on a PlayStation 5? Are you one of many people waiting for supply to go up, and more consoles to become readily available? What if we told you that you might just be able to get parts of it in the next year or two?

According to a report from leaker Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, the PlayStation 5 ‘is set to get a unique overhaul’ with a new form of console launching ‘around September 2023’. The new console, according to Henderson, will have ‘almost identical hardware to the existing consoles already on the market’. However, there’s one particular thing about this brand-new game-playing box.

Supposedly, the newest rendition of the PlayStation 5 will have a detachable disc drive. The newest version of the PlayStation 5 will have an extra USB-C port on the back of the console which will be specifically for this detachable disc drive. Of course, this is just a rumour at present time, so let’s take it with a pinch of salt.

Now, on a base level, this sounds plain goofy. The PlayStation 5 itself is already a bit of a fat boy, so extra bits and pieces sound like a headache. However, the report from Henderson goes on to say that apparently the detachable disc drive will not ‘ruin the aesthetics of the console’ and will attach to it ‘without looking external’. In my mind palace, I struggle to think about where it would go.

Henderson then suggests that the detachable disc drive could ‘entail that the new iteration of the PlayStation 5 will be slimmer and lighter, which is something Sony has been trying to implement effectively with its latest PS5 models.’ And here’s where I got lost.

The disc-port PlayStation 5 is a big boy, but the digital console isn’t that much smaller. Sure, the disc version has a little bit of a bubble butt on the side, as we can see here:

However, both consoles are still big fellas. Is this skinny supremacy manifest? Perhaps.

I think it would be interesting to see how they implement a PlayStation 5 ‘Slim’ model, if that is to ever exist. The most recent iterations of the console were reported to be a fair bit lighter than the original releases, so it would be fascinating to see how they would slim those down even further.

On the other hand, it seems a bit wacky to me to be going ahead with a new iteration of the console that will apparently ‘completely replace the A, B, and C chassis that have been in production since the console’s launch’ when there aren’t even enough ‘older’ consoles out in the wild for people to get their hands on.

If there were ever a place I thought I’d see the Apple move of getting rid of the disc drive of hardware completely only to sell the disc drive separately, it definitely wasn’t in the modern gaming world. All that being said, this is still a rumour, so we can’t hold it as the divine truth.