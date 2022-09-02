The Biggest Games for September, From Squid Shooters to PS5 Remakes

As we approach the end of the year, game releases are going to become much more common and packed in, with September having quite a strong catalogue of new releases.

Here are five games coming out in September we reckon you should pick up, including an Aussie-made game, a Nintendo sequel and a remake of a beloved PlayStation exclusive.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney’s Animal Crossing-like game is finally coming in September, giving players a massive world to explore, filled with characters from Disney and Pixar movies.

It’s a puzzle exploration and social simulation game made for Disney adults, with a plan to continually update the game with fresh content so it always feels like there’s something new to explore.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store on September 6.

The Last of Us Part 1

Instantly changing the tempo from a Disney social simulation game, The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original The Last of Us, one of the greatest PS3 exclusives back in 2013 (just in time for the upcoming TV adaption).

The Last of Us Part 1 follows Joel and Ellie on a journey across the apocalyptic U.S., where a spore-based zombie infection has decimated society.

It’s a dramatic rollercoaster of a game, one that will have you attached to the characters you play as and meet on the journey. Now it has been remade for the PS5.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be available on PS5 on September 2.

Splatoon 3

Nintendo’s ink-based shooter is back with its third instalment. Set in the “Splatlands” with new weapons, moves, cosmetics and stages, Splatoon 3 returns as one of the highlights of the Nintendo Switch.

It’s a much more colourful and less serious shooter than what many are probably used to, but it’s quite easy to pick up and is a fairly entertaining (yet competitive) game.

Splatoon 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch on September 9.

FIFA 23

Although some players have been able to play a month early, FIFA 23 is expected to be one of the biggest games of September.

Known to be the last FIFA game developed by EA, it’s part of a series of beloved soccer games, supported by the namesake international football organisation.

Wayward Strand

Although Wayward Strand was originally expected to launch in July, the game is now coming in September.

Wayward Strand is a single-player adventure game from Melbourne studio Ghost Pattern (we love Aussie games). You hop aboard an airborne hospital, meeting interesting characters up in the sky.

The characters all live their own lives throughout the day, and you get a readout of the time in the bottom-right of the screen. This is one for story lovers.

Wayward Strand launches on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on September 15.

Check back next month for our picks of the new gaming titles out in October.