All the Tech Toys From Amazon Coming Australia’s Way

It wasn’t just Google that held an event overnight. Shopping giant Amazon also dropped a few tech toys, including a new Kindle, more Echo devices and a Fire TV Cube.

Without further ado, here’s everything Amazon announced at its 2022 devices and services briefing.

Amazon tech toys announced overnight

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s third-generation streaming box is headed down under. The Cube has been updated with an improved octa-core processor and Super Resolution upscaling so you can watch HD content in a 4K-like sharpness. Amazon also promises better audio quality with the Fire TV Cube, due in part to its support of Dolby Atmos audio, plus Wi-Fi 6e support.

The Fire TV Cube is available for preorder today for $219.

A TV update for the Echo Show 15

When we reviewed the $399 Echo Show 15 earlier this year, we were bummed that it didn’t have more TV-like capabilities. But an opt-in software update coming soon will make the smart display more like the Fire TV. The Echo Show 15 will get an update that will add the Fire TV app to its interface, so you can stream more things.

The Echo Show 15 has an RRP of $399.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

The Fire TV Cube and Echo Show 15 will also be compatible with the updated Alexa Voice Remote Pro. The remote has backlighting, programmable buttons, and a Remote Finder feature, which is exciting because it is the Year of Our Lord 2022 and I’m still losing the remote in the couch cushions like it’s 1992.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for preorder today for $59.

Kindle Scribe

In recent years, the Amazon Kindle has only seen minor updates, getting advances like sharper E Ink screens and a welcome switch to USB-C charging ports, but today Amazon announced a major upgrade in the new Kindle Scribe, which turns the e-reader into an e-note device with an included stylus that never needs charging.

The 16GB Kindle Scribe will cost $549, $629 for the 32GB option and $679 for the 64GB model.

Echo Dot (5th gen) and Echo Dot with Clock

The Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are the next-generation versions of their predecessors. They’ve been updated with a new audio architecture, which includes a full-range driver and what Amazon calls “the highest excursion speaker” of any of its Echo Dot devices. The company promises clear vocals and “up to double the bass” over the previous gen of devices. Unfortunately, there are no clear stats on driver size or the like yet.

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available in Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue for RRP $79.

The Echo Dot with Clock is available in Cloud Blue and Glacier White for RRP $99.

Echo Studio

Need bass? That’s the point of the Echo Studio, which isn’t getting a huge upgrade but it is getting a software tweak to help enhance its existing spatial audio processing technology. It’s also getting a new colour

The Echo Studio is available in the new Glacier White and the original Charcoal for RRP $329.

Tech toys Amazon also announced, but not available in Australia, is the Halo Rise, Echo Auto and the Fire TV TV. Which is a shame, the Halo Rise looks amazing.