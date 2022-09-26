Netflix Tudum: All the New TV Shows and Movies on the Way

Over the weekend during Netflix’s Tudum event, the streaming giant revealed heaps of new shows, movies and new seasons that’ll be coming to the service soon.

Everything revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event

Season 3 of The Witcher

Henry Cavill is back as Geralt of Rivia, the butcher of Blavikan, the white wolf, as we return to The Witcher with its third season.

The Witcher’s third season will stream in Winter, 2023 (Summer in the Northern Hemisphere). We got this neat poster as part of the announcement.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to The Witcher (by more than 1,000 years) that steps into the history of the elves, will be arriving on Netflix on December 25, 2023.

Michelle Yeoh will star in the show, along with Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Faurain.

Gather your clan – The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/MZpI6R2iEW — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 4 of You

Netflix revealed the announcement trailer of You’s fourth season. It’s terrifying and full of tension.

It’ll arrive on February 10, with part two of the season streaming on March 10.

Season 5 of The Crown

The Crown, the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her life, will begin streaming its fifth season on November 9.

Wednesday (the Addams Family spinoff)

A grown-up Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega leads her own series, coming to Netflix on November 23. The show is created by Tim Burton.

We got this brilliant clip featuring Thing over the weekend.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

While we wait for Bridgerton’s third season, this spinoff focused on Queen Charlotte is coming in 2023.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The sequel to Knives Out got a fresh sneak peek over the weekend. It’ll start streaming on December 23, 2022.

From director Rian Johnson, you are cordially invited to watch a sneak peek of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/7SUlggvuo2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 5 of Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko, the story of an accountant red panda who channels her anger through singing death metal and drinking lots of beer, is getting its fifth and final season in February, 2023.

Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill return for Enola Holmes 2 with this new trailer.

It’ll begin streaming on Netflix on November 4.

'Tis her.



Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions takes 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Q8wwTqbdOz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone

The Victorian fantasy series is returning for its second season in 2023, and we now have this new sneak peek.

The School for Good and Evil

A fantasy movie focusing on friends who end up on opposite sides of a magical school, The School for Good and Evil will start streaming on October 21, 2022.

Check out this sneak peek we got over the weekend.

The School For Good and Evil asks you to think of a moment when you wanted to tell the world that you are so much more than they ever realized… #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/hN1WxHmb7w — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla

The spinoff to Vikings set long after the original series is getting another season, with a fresh new trailer shown off at Netflix’s Tudum event.

Season 4 of Manifest

Focused on a plane full of passengers that have been missing for five years and miraculously return, Manifest is coming back for its fourth season. It’s a bit like Lost and is in the same vein of mystery and suspense.

It’ll come to Netflix on November 4.

1899

A horror and mystery series from the creators of Dark, 1899 will arrive on Netflix on November 11, 2022.

The new mystery series from the creators of DARK.



1899 premieres November 17 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Rewoq3WPZr — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

They Cloned Tyrone

A Netflix film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone is a sci-fi focusing on a government-backed lab performing experiments on a local Black community.

It’ll arrive on Netflix on December 30, 2022.

some conspiracies are more than a theory – see what's coming with They Cloned Tyrone, a wild new film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/kBr2XMtZmz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Part 3 of Lupin

The mystery thriller focusing on Lupin, a man inspired by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupine, is returning for its third season soon (no date announced just yet).

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland, a thriller focusing on an apocalyptic version of Tokyo, is returning for its second season on December 22.

Here’s the first teaser trailer for season two.

Are you ready? Take your first look at Alice in Borderland Season 2. Streaming globally December 22 on Netflix. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/7tGvECRdW6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

The Recruit

Focusing on a fledgling lawyer at the CIA played by Noah Centineo, The Recruit will begin streaming on Netflix in December, 2022.

Get your first look at Noah Centineo's new show, The Recruit!



Premieres December 16 https://t.co/f0sudmmsSr #TUDUM @noahcent — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Triada

A thriller series from the creators of Dark Desire, Triada is coming soon to Netflix. No solid release date just yet.

Nothing will stop Maite Perroni from uncovering the truth in Triada, the new thriller from the creators of Dark Desire. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/OCe8zaX4ST — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

El Elegiado

Based on the American Jesus comics, El Elegido’s reveal at Netflix Tudum featured an explainer from the original writer, Mark Millar.

It’s about the return of Jesus Christ as a 12-year-old boy in Baja California. A release date hasn’t been announced.

Junji Ito Maniac

Netflix revealed cast members and stills from the upcoming horror anime series focusing on the works of Junji Ito. It’ll arrive on January 19, 2023.

Introducing new cast members and stills from 4 of the 20 stories in #JunjiItoManiac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🩸



• Riho Sugiyama

• Daisuke Kishio

• Rie Suegara

• Yumiri Hanamori

• Yuji Mitsuya

• Hiro Shimono

#TUDUM pic.twitter.com/DyrtR3iMHT — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

Exception

Netflix has revealed the opening credits for Exception, streaming on October 13. It’s a sci-fi focusing on colonising another planet after being forced to leave Earth.

Take a sneak peek at the opening of EXCEPTION, with music composed by none other than Ryuichi Sakamoto! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/itcdfLPGNE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

This cute new trailer for Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, was revealed over the weekend. It looks adorable.

It’ll begin to stream on December 13.

Try not to get scrambled by this new trailer for Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FPxDP7FiO8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

we got our first teaser trailer for the spinoff to The Seven Deadly Sins, blending 2D and 3D animation in a really beautiful way.

The series will begin streaming in December 2022.

Check out the teaser art from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1!#TUDUM#TUDUMJapan pic.twitter.com/sLj7wviduM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

The Way of the Househusband

The Way of the Househusband is returning for its second season, focusing on a former Yakuza member turned dedicated househusband.

It’ll begin streaming in January 2023.

Tatsu is back! The Way of the Househusband Season 2 hits Netflix January 2023!#TUDUM pic.twitter.com/uICAbKdHm1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

Slumberland

A fantasy show about dreams (with a more family-friendly vibe than The Sandman), Slumberland follows a young girl as she explores the dream world to see her late father.

It’ll be coming to Netflix on November 18, 2022.

SNEAK PEEK!! Take a look at Slumberland with Jason Momoa, coming to Netflix this Thanksgiving! #Tudum pic.twitter.com/Roo5UzDXuX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Heart of Stone

A spy thriller coming to Netflix in 2023, Heart of Stone got its first teaser trailer during Tudum. It’ll star Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.

Gadot described it as a “super grounded, raw action thriller”.

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are here to give you an exclusive first look at Heart of Stone – the huge spy action thriller hitting Netflix in 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/jexGh77lzY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

The Watcher

A suspenseful limited series based on a true story, The Watcher focuses on a family who just moved to New Jersey and are being harassed and stalked by someone ominously called “The Watcher”.

It’ll begin streaming on October 13.

The Mother

An action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, a former assassin and mother comes out of hiding to protect her daughter.

We got this action-packed teaser trailer during Tudum, although a release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

these assassins are about to learn that there's nothing stronger than a mother's love. Jennifer Lopez is The Mother. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/YZP6llvhbV — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

The Redeem Team

Focusing on the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, this documentary explores how the team redeemed themselves from their loss at the 2004 Olympics.

In 2004, the US Olympic Men's Basketball team lost the gold and sought redemption in Beijing 2008. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade led The Redeem Team. This is that story. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/M0MNF49jau — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 2 of Hellbound

Korean dark fantasy series Hellbound returns for its second season with a new teaser clip. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Get ready for your second trip to hell. Hellbound will return for Season 2! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/qjDa5PSNF0 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Moonrise

Announced over the weekend, Moonrise is an anime series that adapts the original manga, coming to Netflix in 2024.

Tou Ubukata, Hiromu Arakawa, and WIT STUDIO have come together for Moonrise, a brand new sci-fi anime. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/J1cUsMk6KQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

My Daemon

A Netflix anime series, My Daemon is now in production for Netflix. It takes place in the future after a nuclear explosion caused hell and Earth to overlap.

Announcing production of the Netflix anime series #MyDaemon 🎉



Written by Hirotaka Adachi aka Otsuichi, it follows the adventures of Kento and Anna#TUDUM#TUDUMJapan @igloocgofficial@adachihirotaka pic.twitter.com/AWzbOJyuni — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

Make My Day

We got our first look at Make My Day, an animated movie coming to Netflix soon.

Here's your first look at Make My Day! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/sGoq6TUlW8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

Part 2 of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Part two of Money Heist’s Korean remake got an intense new clip over the weekend.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to come in 2022.

take a peek at all that's coming your way for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/I6auAAvHp8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2022

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince

Netflix revealed an extended teaser of The Dragon Prince‘s new season during the Tudum event. It’ll be streaming in November.

Everything has been building to this….

Return to the saga with Season 4 of THE DRAGON PRINCE—coming to Netflix this November! pic.twitter.com/Tphpg1hzWa — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 22, 2022

Bloopers, bonuses and extras

We got a bunch of extra snippets at Netflix’s Tudum event, including:

