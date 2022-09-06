Netflix Is Adding Ads, Here’s How the New Subscription Tier Will Work

Netflix is undeniably one of the biggest streaming services in the world, if not the biggest. But everything reaches a peak at some point, which is what Netflix did in its first quarter, reporting a loss in profits for the first time in over a decade. What is Netflix’s solution to curb this drop in subscribers? An ad-supported subscription tier.

Is Netflix adding ads?

So what’s the deal with ads on Netflix?

Up until now, the streaming service has made a market off of binge-able content with no commercial breaks or platform ads.

That’s about to change as the streaming giant announced in April it would be introducing a cheaper subscription tier that includes ads.

The company is committed to this idea having recently revealed it has selected Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner.

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” Netflix COO Greg Peters said in a statement.

The tier was expected to be launched on the platform in 2023, but as Variety is reporting, it could be coming sooner. Netflix’s ad-supported tier is set to go live on November 1 in multiple countries, including Australia, the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany. This would see Netflix get ahead of Disney+’s planned launch of an ad-supported tier in December.

How will ads on Netflix work?

To be clear, ads will not be implemented into your Netflix subscription at your current tier level.

Instead, what will happen is Netflix will create a new and cheaper subscription tier to appeal to those who want to pay a lesser price point.

Netflix’s cheapest tier in Australia is currently $10.99 and goes up to $22.99 a month. This new ad-supported tier will come in cheaper than $10.99.

Still, there’s a lot we don’t know about how the new plan will work. Will the ads interrupt the content you’re watching or just pop up at the beginning and the end? Will they be seen on the Netflix home screen and around the UI?

There are also issues around consumers’ private data and how that is being used for advertising. Netflix has a very careful algorithm for promoting its content to viewers, but can that now be used for advertising as well? Time will tell.

The good news is that if you have no desire to change your current Netflix subscription, these ads will not impact you in any way.

We’ll keep you posted as Netflix announces more plans about its new ad-supported subscription tier.

The streaming giant is also cracking down on password sharing in response to its loss in profits, so make sure to warn all the leeches on your account.

This article has been updated since it was first published.