National Treasure, American Born Chinese, Santa Clauses and More Just Got Trailers

You thought there was a lot of Star Wars and Marvel news and footage today? You haven’t seen anything yet. The D23 Expo was just getting started.

The All Disney, All The Time event continued Saturday night with a panel focusing on upcoming shows coming to Disney+ and it features a bunch that we’ve been waiting for a long, long time. Shows like National Treasure: Edge of History, which debuts December 14 on Disney+. Catherine Zeta-Jones co-stars in the spinoff of the Nicolas Cage film series, and here’s a first look.

Shows like The Santa Clauses, which premieres November 16 on Disney+. A sequel to the hit Tim Allen Christmas series which is bringing back most of the original cast. Here’s that trailer

Shows like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. You thought the MCU was awesome? This show just looks incredible. It’ll premiere February 10 on Disney Channel before going to Disney+ shortly after. Here’s the first trailer.

Shows like American Born Chinese, based on the graphic novels by Gene Luen Yang. The show stars Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, and Michelle Yeoh along with a cast of talented young actors. Here’s your first look at the production, which is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Shows like The Muppets Mayhem. Yes, a new Muppets show is coming to Disney+ and though there’s not a trailer, you can listen to the first song from it.

And earlier in the day, we’d be remiss if we didn’t post the trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Dave Filoni’s six-part animated series diving into the past of both Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. It comes to Disney+ October 26

Talk about just straight up awesome from top to bottom. Which of the shows are you most excited about?

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.