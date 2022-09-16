Mr. Harrington’s Phone Sends Texts From Hell

The first trailer Mr. Harrigan’s Phone starts off with a jaunty White Stripes song, We’re Going to Be Friends, immediately lulling you into a false sense of security. This is going to be a sweet coming of age story, you think. The weedy looking boy is getting bullied. He seems gentle and kind. He asks his mentor/grandpa stand-in, “Has anyone tried to take advantage of you? How’d you deal with that?” and Mr. Harrington (played by Donald Sutherland) replies “Harshly.”

Talk about an opening trailer! The intensity! The drama! The delivery! Netflix is producing this film, which is not a feel-good Tuesdays with Morrie kind of vibe, but is very much a supernatural horror/thriller. Based on a short story by Stephen King and produced by Blumhouse, I’m totally sure that nothing can go wrong at all in this scenario where a young man begins to receive phone calls and text messages from a dead man.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is directed and written by John Lee Hancock. Other actors include Joe Tippett and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who probably won’t be playing Death this time.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone will be available to stream on Netflix October 5th, 202

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.