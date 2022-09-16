Gizmodo Movie Night: Celebrate Our Third la Niña With These Wet Films

Given the news that La Niña will be making her third appearance this summer, I thought that it would be a good time to give you some wet films. And no, get your mind out of the gutter. I just mean movies that involve a lot of rain, considering that’s what we are in for in the coming months.

These movies don’t necessarily have to be about rain or a storm specifically but they all do share the common thread of being wet at some point in time.

To honour the impending wet season we’re about to endure (for the third year in a row), this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night is dedicated to movies with a whole lot of rain.

The best movies with rain in them

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Yes, I know this movie literally just came out but I’m putting it on my list for a few reasons.

I had the privilege of seeing it a day early so I can confirm it involves a lot of rain. In fact, the entire motivation of the movie is a group of young adults having a party during a hurricane.

As the weather worsens, the group realise that they are stuck in a remote mansion as the storm rages on outside. Although the hurricane poses as a real threat to the group, it’s whoever among them that’s more dangerous, as a dead body is discovered.

I know murder mystery movies with rain in them are a bit of a cliché but I actually really liked it in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The very intense rain adds tension to the film not only for the characters but also for the audience. I was really nervous anytime any of the characters went outside, as were they, understandably.

If you have the chance to, I highly recommend going to watch Bodies Bodies Bodies. It’s a super fun take on Gen Z humour that isn’t cringy and it’s a wild ride to watch.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is in cinemas now.

Sharknado

Okay, this movie is actually awful if you care about acting, plot and writing. But if you look past all of those things, the Snarknado movies are so camp and iconic. It’s basically essential viewing.

If I ever became a leader of some sort (god forbid), one of my many rules would be that every citizen aged 18 and over has to watch Snarknado at least once in their lives.

If you aren’t familiar with the premise of Sharknado, it’s pretty self-explanatory. One of the most feared animals in the world, the shark, somehow manages to take to the skies where hundreds of sharks are flinging about in a tornado.

To me, Snarknado makes the most sense to feature on a list of movies with a lot of rain. For one, it’s got sharks, and they come from the very wet ocean. Chuck them in a tornado (which is more like rain-nado) and you’ve got yourself a really wet movie.

All jokes aside, I don’t actually hate these movies mostly because of how bizarre they are. It’s also funny to see all the cameos in the sequel films. Yes, they made more than one.

The first three Sharknado movies are currently streaming on Stan. The fourth and fifth instalments are available on Prime Video.

Identity

I am absolutely obsessed with Identity and have been waiting to put in a Gizmodo Movie Night and I’m glad it’s found its place amongst movies with rain.

Much like in Bodies Bodies Bodies, heavy rain and storms are central to the plot and motivation of this movie.

Basically, a really intense storm breaks out in the Nevada desert which forces 10 people into an isolated motel to wait for the storm to pass.

To complicate things further, a serial killer is under the care of a psychiatrist as he awaits his execution. His crime? Murdering a group of motel guests. I think you can see where this is going.

But when the stranded motel guests start getting killed off one by one, they need to quickly figure out who is behind the murders.

This movie is filled with tension, scares and lots of rain. In this instance, it’s the perfect movie.

Identity is currently available on Apple TV.

Jurassic Park

Whilst the movie doesn’t necessarily centre around rain as a plot point, Jurassic Park does have an incredible scene where it’s absolutely pouring down. So I’m including it in my list. Sue me.

I don’t think I need to explain the premise of Jurassic Park to you. It’s one of the most iconic films in history and if you haven’t seen it before, you simply must.

Basically, big dinosaurs, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and a memorable rain scene. What more do you need to know?

Jurassic Park is currently streaming on Binge.

Se7en (Seven)

Again, this movie doesn’t revolve around rain or really need it at all for the plot to work but geez, it’s got a whole bunch of it. It definitely does add to the mysterious, gloomy and scary atmosphere though so I’ll give them that.

Se7en is probably one of the most prolific killer movies going around and for good reason. It’s a great movie.

The plot is also super interesting, which sees a serial killer picking people off based on the seven deadly sins.

See what I mean about murder mystery movies and rain? It just seems to be a staple. Probably because rain is moody and makes people do weird things. I have no scientific proof of that but if you’ve seen people drive in the rain, you’d understand what I mean.

Se7en is currently streaming on Binge.

