MG’s New ZS EV Excite Is the Cheapest Electric Car in Australia

The MG ZS EV Excite is finally available in Australia — and what’s more, the price makes the car competitively the cheapest electric vehicle in the country.

The new MG ZS EV (the Excite and the Essence models) come with a bigger battery than the model of the previous year. The price starts at $44,990, which puts it below the BYD Atto 3 in every state except Tasmania. The Atto 3 was expected to be the new cheapest electric car on the market.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MG ZS EV Excite and Essence.

MG ZS EV Excite battery and range

Of course, the main thing you’ll want to know as far as a new EV goes is the range. The ZS EV Excite has a WLTP range of 320km, powered by a 51kWh battery. The battery size is a substantial upgrade to the MG ZS EV, which was 44.5kWh and had a WLTP range of 263km.

Moreover, the grill of the ZS EV Excite conceals an updated Type 2 charging port. If you don’t know much about charging technology, that’s one of the more popular ones in Australia.

MG ZS EV Excite vs MG ZS EV Essence

In addition to the MG ZS EV Excite, the luxury model, the MG ZS EV Essence, is also available.

The MG ZS EV Excite and the MG ZS EV Essence both include 17-inch alloy rims, a reversing camera, a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. A seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty also applies.

Additionally, both cars feature the MG Pilot system, a package of safety-based car programs. This includes intelligent high beam control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, emergency lane keeping and speed assistance.

MG ZS EV Essence drivers can expect some more luxury additions. Such features include blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alerts, a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker stereo, power-folding mirrors, a wireless phone charger, front seat heating and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

MG ZS EV Excite pricing and availability

Available in Australia now, the MG ZS EV Excite is priced at $44,990, before any state-based taxes kick in (that’s $2,000 more than the original MG ZS EV). It was originally said to be $46,990, but MG changed the price of the car as it became available in Australia.

If you’re feeling luxurious, the MG ZS EV Essence will set you back $48,990 before taxes (dropped from the original price of $49,990).

This month, BYD also launched the Atto 3 EV, a car with an expected range of up to 480km (two models will be available: one with a 50.1kWh battery and the other with a 60.4kWh battery).

Considering the BYD Atto 3 has a base price of $44,990 (in Tasmania, though it’s higher in other states) and $47,381 for the extended range model, it’s reasonable to expect that these cars will be hot competition in the cheap EV space come July.