McLaren P1 Submerged By Hurricane After a Week With New Owner

Most people know the common idiom often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Some things can’t be avoided, no matter who you are. Currently, Hurricane Ian is making its way across Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The accompanying torrential rainfall and storm surge will likely flood tens of thousands of homes regardless of their worth. While most people are going to lose their daily commuters, Mother Nature is going to take some expensive rides out as well.

(I just want to take this moment to say, please stay safe if you’re in Florida riding out Hurricane Ian. No piece of property, even a beloved car, isn’t worth endangering yourself.)

Yesterday, someone posted a picture on Instagram of their McLaren P1 submerged in water up over the tires. Ernie, lambo9286 on Instagram, captioned that the car went through the garage door. Ernie’s first picture with the McLaren P1 was only a week old. He captioned the initial post, “Only 483 km on it. Time to add to it!”, implying that he had very recently bought the lightly-used yellow P1.

The comments on the post with the submerged P1, as well as his older photos, aren’t kind. Most people are chiming in to say how could Ernie not do something to save his McLaren. This wasn’t the only luxury car in Ernie’s garage. Based on prior posts, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Lamborghini Urus and previously owned several Lamborghini Aventadors. Presumably, they also likely have water damage.

In fairness to the commenters, If someone has the resources to own a McLaren P1, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and multiple Lamborghinis, they likely have the resources to prevent their luxury vehicles from getting flooded out in a hurricane. Aside from a bruised ego, and a water-damaged collection, I’m glad Ernie seems to be ok physically.