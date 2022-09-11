Marvel’s Multiverse Saga Comes to Life In New Disneyland Ride

To cap off D23 Expo with a bang, the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel announced that Disneyland’s Avengers Campus will be getting a new attraction that will expand the Marvel Studios-themed resort area with a new multiversal e-ticket ride. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on hand to announce third attraction which is an entirely new concept.

In it, King Thanos will lead various villains guests can battle from anywhere and any time. Here’s some concept art.

Just announced at #D23Expo: Kevin Feige revealed a never-before-seen attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Join a battle with the Avengers to face a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed for Avengers Campus: https://t.co/XWowcgxf6c pic.twitter.com/XE39zrenwb — Avengers (@Avengers) September 11, 2022

King Thanos is a Thanos who won. But how is that possible? Because this ride is inspired by Phases 4, 5, and 6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Multiverse Saga. It’s unclear what system this ride will use exactly, but it will feature all of the Marvel characters from all of the times, all teaming up to defeat King Thanos.

Feige said some of the characters in the image haven’t even debuted yet, so feel free to speculate.

This will be the third ride in Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure. A few years back, Disney announced the ride (following rides based on Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy) was going to be centered on a huge battle in Wakanda but, during the panel, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said when his team heard about The Multiverse Saga, it basically forced them to go back to square one, hence this ride.

No word on when this attraction might open but, these things take time. We’d guess something like 2025, probably around the time The Multiverse Saga itself finished with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Additional reporting by Germain Lussier

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.