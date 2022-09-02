We’ve Got a Good Feeling About This LEGO Star Wars Diorama Sale

If you’re someone whose idea of a perfect LEGO set involves a million tiny, single stud pieces, then boy, do we have a deal for you. Much like Anakin Skywalker’s limbs, the prices of LEGO’s recent Star Wars diorama sets have been cut.

The LEGO Death Star Trench Run set, which usually retails for $99.99, is currently on sale for $71, while the Dagobah Jedi Training set, usually an eye-watering $129.99, is now $98.03. Branded LEGO sets are usually pretty pricey – especially Star Wars ones – so we’ll gladly take any deal that knocks off around a third of its price.

These sets are designed to be displayed either on the living room shelf that you usually reserve for fancy stuff or on your desk at work if you really want your colleagues to know you’re a Star Wars person. In terms of size, the Jedi Training diorama has a base that clocks in at roughly 29cm by 17cm, while the Death Star set is a tad smaller at 22cm by 15cm – both pretty reasonable without eating up too much space or feeling too small for what you’re paying.

These Star Wars dioramas were released back in April and seem to be inspired by LEGO’s Architecture sets, except it trades iconic buildings for classic movie moments. We really like how these dioramas look, and their level of complexity hits that sweet spot of being time-consuming but not complicated or frustrating to put together. It’s a fun new format and, hopefully, these aren’t the only ones that LEGO ends up doing.

But we weren’t joking when we said these sets involve a lot of small pieces. Just look at the greebling on the Death Star trench. It looks great, but the thought of accidentally losing a single, tiny piece is stressing us out. If you do pick up one of these sets and want to build them over a few days, maybe grab some zip-lock bags to stick any loose pieces in – or at the very least, work on a clean desk.

You can grab the LEGO Death Star Trench Run on sale here, and the Dagobah Jedi Training diorama here.