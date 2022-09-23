Lamborghini Delivers its First $3.5 Million Yacht to the U.S.

The first of Lamborghini’s yachts have arrived in America and, while the 19.20 m craft is highly exclusive, it just seems kind of small as far as yachts go.

Capable of 63 knots (or about 116 km/h) the first “Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63″ arrived at Prestige Marine in Miami this week — with more on the way. If you’re wondering how many yachts Lamborghini is building in conjunction with Italian superboat manufacturer Tecnomar, I’ll give you a hint — you saw the number three times up above. The world will receive 63 of these 19.20 m boats, denoting the year 1963, when Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company.

It may be a sign of having written way too many superyacht stories, but 19.20 m strikes me as a teeny-tiny yacht. The new trend is buying 300+ foot yachts that require $US3 ($4) million just for crew salaries, after all. Still, while it won’t win you any deck-measuring contests with the big boys, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 makes up for its size with plenty of luxury and signature Lambo styling. From Architectural Digest:

Aboard the luxury vessel, you’ll find hexagonal patterns on the interior and exterior, Y-shaped headlamps from the marque’s Sián supercar, a jet-fighter-like cockpit, a pair of racing-inspired seats at the helm, and, of course, V12 power. However, unlike any production Lamborghini supercar, the Techomar features two of these motors, each of which runs on diesel fuel, and produces around 2,000 horsepower.

It’s definitely no slouch! This isn’t Lamborghini’s first toe-dip into the warm water of super boats. Ferruccio Lamborghini himself once stuck two of his famous V12 engines into an exquisite Riva yacht. Lambo also built 7.2-litre V12 marine engines, which ended up powering the Lamborghini LM002.

