Jordan Peele’s Nope Is Coming Home This Halloween — But You Can Watch It First on the Cloud

Bring Jean Jacket home with the Blu-ray and 4K release of Nope — the latest from the mind of modern horror master Jordan Peele, who’s made looking up at the sky a whole lot scarier lately.

The Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures sci-fi Western stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings who chase the big dream of capturing proof of alien life on film — a race in which the duo soon discovers they aren’t the only competitors. The cinematic event lured audiences back to theatres for multiple viewings, and while it’s still running on the big screen, fans can soon get an even closer look at the movie’s many details when it arrives on digital starting September 20, with a physical release on October 25. (The film is currently already available for renting on demand.)

Not only is the film being released in multiple formats but there will also be a special edition as well as a Jordan Peele three-movie collection, packaging Nope with Us and Get Out. I’m most excited for the “Making of Nope” documentary that’s going to be included in the special features, along with deleted scenes, like the ones which include the “mysterious nobody” who may potentially star in a sequel to the film. I’m also hoping to see more cut scenes featuring the eerie Gordy’s Home sequence.

Universal’s official synopsis: “Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele reimagines the summer movie with Nope, an expansive pop epic of uncanny science fiction. Following their father’s shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbours the siblings, the pair’s efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West…and from show business itself.”

Nope and its bonus features hit digital on September 20, with the “Collector’s Edition” Blu-ray and 4K on October 25.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.