Joker: Folie à Deux Adds a Mystery Arkham Inmate

Gordon Jackson and James Whitbrook

Published 14 mins ago: September 14, 2022 at 11:55 pm -
Image: Warner Bros.

Superman & Lois gives Clark a supersuit upgrade in season three. Titania takes New York in new She-Hulk ads. Plus, what’s coming on Archer and the return of Kung Fu. Spoilers, away!

According to The Wrap, Jacob Lofland (The Maze Runner) has landed “a key Arkham Asylum role according to an individual with knowledge of the project.”

Halloween Ends

Bloody-Disgusting also has an official track listing for the Halloween Ends soundtrack:

1. Where Is Jeremy?

2. Halloween Ends (Main Title)

3. Laurie’s Theme Ends

4. The Cave

5. Drags To The Cave

6. Evil Eyes

7. Transformation

8. Because of You

9. Requiem For Jeremy

10. Kill The Cop

11. Corey and Michael

12. Corey’s Requiem

13. The Junk Yard

14. Where Are You?

15. Bye Bye Corey

16. The Fight

17. Before Her Eyes

18. The Procession

19. Cherry Blossoms

20. Halloween Ends (End Titles)

Meanwhile, an ominous track titled “The Procession” from the end of the film is now available to stream on Youtube:

MaXXXine

A24 revealed a third instalment in Ti West’s X/Pearl saga is already in development.

Devil’s Workshop

A method actor (Timothy Granaderos) preparing for an upcoming role takes lessons in demonology from Radha Mitchell in the trailer for Devil’s Workshop, also starring Emile Hirsch.

Superman & Lois

DC Daily has our first look at Superman’s new suit in season three.

She-Hulk

Hot on the heels of her lawsuit against Jennifer Walters, supervillain Titania was recently spotted on the streets of New York City.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Best of Enemies,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Harry has an unexpected partner as he tries to infiltrate a military base to find his alien baby.

Reginald the Vampire

A vampire assassin is after Reginald in the synopsis for his fifth episode, “Fools in Love,” airing November 2.

Angela hires an infamous vampire assassin and aims her at Reginald. Reginald will not see her coming.

[Spoiler TV]

Archer

Archer makes a couple of baking puns in the synopsis for “Dough, Ray, and Me,” airing October 12.

Archer and the gang knead proof in order to temper expectations and ice the mission. Written by Mark Ganek.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Finally, KSiteTV has photos from “Shifu,” the third season premiere of Kung Fu airing October 5 on the CW. Click through to see the rest.

