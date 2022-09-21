It’s Billionaire Baby Season: Mark Zuckerberg Is Welcoming His Third Child

It seems like all the billionaires are having babies right now. First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suddenly announces secret twins. Now it’s Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to bask in the baby glow.

Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third daughter next year. Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

The couple already have two daughters, Max and August, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Chan and Zuckerberg met at Harvard in 2003 at a frat party and have been married for a decade.

Facebook, which changed its name to Meta last year, has always been a sort of third wheel in Chan and Zuckerberg’s relationship. The couple got married one day after Facebook’s initial public offering in 2012. According to the Wall Street Journal, Chan made Zuckerberg take her on one date per week and required at least 100 minutes of time together and not spent at his company’s offices.

When Max, short for Maxima, was born, Zuckerberg and Chan wrote her an open letter and posted it on Facebook. In the letter, they announced the creation of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which uses philanthropy and technology in an aim to eradicate disease and improve education. The new parents pledged to dedicate 99% of their Facebook shares, or about $US45 ($62) billion at that time, to the initiative. The shares are worth considerably less now, given the 60% decline of Facebook’s stock value this year.

The couple continued the letter tradition when their daughter August was born. Unlike the first letter to Max, which was very long and serious, Zuckerberg and Chan’s letter to August seemed more lighthearted and personal.

“Even though headlines often focus on what’s wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We’re optimists about your generation and the future,” they wrote to her.

While Max and August live fairy tale lives compared to the rest of us non-billionaires, Zuckerberg said in a 2019 interview with CBS that he and Chan don’t buy their daughters everything, and made a point to mention that the girls have chores. This was well-documented on Facebook that year, where Zuckerberg posted a video of the teeny girls rinsing dishes and loading the dishwasher.

New Chan-Zuckerberg baby, we may not know much about you, or even your name, but we gamble that we do know this much: You will also get a letter from your parents, and you will also have chores. Best of luck.