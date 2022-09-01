Here’s What to Expect From the iPhone 14

With the iPhone 14 fast approaching and a reveal now confirmed for September 8, we’re getting more and more excited for Apple’s next range of phones.

Everything we’ve heard is currently just speculation, but it is expected this year there will be four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (previously thought to be the ‘Max’), iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Our small friend, the iPhone Mini, looks to be dead and buried (sorry) and there’s the addition of the base model, but bigger, device in the iPhone 14 Plus (which is the rumoured name).

Here’s everything we know so far, thanks to some kind people on the internet.

What colours will the iPhone 14 come in?

On August 3, Twitter user and known Apple leaker McGuire Wood said that the A16 chip that will come in the iPhone 14 series was built on the same process as the preceeding A15 chip. The Pro and the Pro Max models may include an upgraded heat management system to compensate for higher performance.

Additionally, Wood revealed some of the potential upcoming colour options for the devices. Body materials are rumoured to stay the same.

Colors are as follows this year:



iPhone 14 gets: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. (Pink is replaced with purple from what I'm told) 🚀🚀🚀🚀



iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max gets: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue as I'm told 🚀🚀🚀 — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

What is the iPhone 14 going to look like?

Apple only just gave the MacBook Pro a notch, and now reports indicate it could be ridding it from the iPhone 14, now going for a hole-punch design.

On February 28, a leak surfaced of the iPhone 14 Pro series having a completely redesigned notch at the top of the phone screen.

Shared by an account on Weibo and later reported on by reputable leaker John Prosser, the iPhone 14 notch appears to have completely changed, at least according to a schematic leak.

The notch we know is supposedly gone (at least on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). Instead, it’s rumoured to be two separate notches (a hole-punch design), separating the microphone and the camera. Surrounding these is the screen of the phone, which encompasses the microphone and camera, instead of taking up the top middle of the display, as it did with the iPhone X, 11, 12 and 13.

“At first glance, it doesn’t look like anything we haven’t seen before,” said Prosser.

“But on this schematic? Bruh, you can see that it’s actually bigger than everyone thought. This is oddly big.”

Prosser went on to claim that the schematic is real and that he was able to independently verify that the design posted on Weibo was accurate.

As earlier reported, the notchless rumour came by way of Korean publication, The Elec. According to Phone Arena, The Elec’s report says Samsung (yep, Samsung), is already receiving machines from Philoptics and Wonik IPS that will be used for laser-cutting holes in the iPhone 14 series OLED displays.

On August 25, as spotted by The Verge, the rumours of the no-notch design for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were strengthened, after photos of what we’re expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to look like surfaced on Twitter.

It may turn out that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have notchless displays, while the iPhone 14 and Plus retain the notch.

Additionally, a hole-punch display has been rumoured several times before. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said repeatedly that some ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are likely to feature the technology.

According to MacRumors, if Apple does transition to this design, the Face ID hardware will need to be moved under the display. Makes sense. It also means the new iPhones would need a redesign of sorts to the Face ID tech. We spoke too soon.

Despite all of this, the iPhone 14 range is expected to look quite similar to the iPhone 13.

Additionally, on September 1, 9to5mac reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may have the privacy indicator lights (the lights that turn on when the microphone and camera are being accessed) moved to the hole punch and off the screen.

On the iPhone 13, the privacy lights are located to the right of the notch.

iPhone 14 screen size

Phone Arena reckons the Pro Max is going to drop with a 6.7-inch display (iPhone 14 Plus is predicted to have the same screen size). The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a 6.33-inch display. 6.7-inch is crazy big – it’s my one complaint about the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Pro, meanwhile, could have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Pro is 5.78 inches.

To summarise, two different screen sizes across four different models.

We could also get a 2TB storage option. But while this sounds like a natural progression, there’s also reason to take things with a grain of salt. 2TB is crazy large (even if you are making a tonne of vids).

iPhone 14 price

One thing that has stuck out to us here at Gizmodo Australia is the leaked pricing for the new iPhone 14 models. A quick conversion from USD to AUD brings the starting price for three of the alleged four new models in a hell of a lot cheaper than their iPhone 13 counterparts, but it isn’t as simple as that.

It was thought the iPhone 14 would look much the same as the iPhone 13, but LeaksApplePro used his weekly column on iDropNews to last month reveal that Apple’s plans to deliver a “complete redesign” with the new line-up will result in increased production costs.

Forbes has published a list of what the leaked alleged cost of the new range could be, but as you can see below, there’s no point simply converting the price from USD to AUD as, just like almost every other piece of tech, we get ourselves a fun* little Australia Tax.

iPhone 14 (predicted) $US799 $1,098 iPhone 13 (starting RRP) $US799 $1,349 + $250 on conversion iPhone 14 Plus (predicted) $US899 $1,235 No iPhone 13 counterpart – – – iPhone 14 Pro (predicted) $US1,099 $1,510 iPhone 13 Pro (starting RRP) $US999 $1,699 + $320 on conversion iPhone 14 Pro Max (predicted) $US1,199 $1,648 iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting RRP) $US1,099 $1,849 + $340 on conversion

If we make our own speculation, the starting price for the Pro Max model could push the $2,000 mark. Ouch.

How powerful is the iPhone 14?

The 2022 devices could boast an A16 chip. I know, I know, we’ve only just wrapped our heads around the A15. MacRumors reckons it’s going to pack a Qualcomm X65 chip, which is the first 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements. Alongside the X65, Apple is expected to introduce new satellite-based emergency features that will let users send texts in emergency situations and report accidents with no cellular coverage.

What cameras will the iPhone 14 have?

The Pro and Pro Max could get 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording capabilities. All four of the models coming in 2022 could have 120Hz ProMotion display tech, rather than just the Pro models. But last month we learned one of the most highly anticipated iPhone features won’t arrive in next year’s models, after all.

According to Kuo, a periscope lens will be added to the iPhone 15 in 2023, not the iPhone 14. This means we’ll have to wait to get that good super-zoom feature. But, honestly, the zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty darn decent.

Additionally, 9to5mac is reporting that the iPhone 14 may come with a redesigned camera app, with most of the controls moved to the top of the screen, although this is redesign is “still not entirely locked in”.

iPhone 14 release date and event

Apple confirmed its iPhone launch event in August.

This year’s iPhone extravaganza will take place on September 7 at 10am PT. That translates to September 8 at 3am AEST, 2.30am ACST and 1am AWST. It’s happening in-person at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, though the event will be live-streamed for those who want to watch along at home.

This article has been updated since it was first published. Stay tuned and we’ll make further updates with some more speculation (if we deem it trustworthy, of course!) – but unfortunately, Apple won’t give us anything tangible until September, when it will no doubt unveil its best iPhone yet.