Every iPhone 14 Pro Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its annual iPhone event, Apple unveiled the latest range of its long-running smartphone series. Shocking, we know. Keeping with tradition, the new iPhone 14 series includes a large and in-charge Pro variant, which will be running on Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip.

Apart from its fancy new 6-core CPU, the iPhone 14 Pro’s biggest upgrade comes in the form of its new cameras – a 48MP Main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP 2x Telephoto camera and a 12MP 3x Telephoto camera. The new smartphone also boasts a 6.1-inch, OLED Super Retina XDR display with a new Always-On feature.

Apple also announced the beefed-up AirPods Pro 2 and its 2022 smartwatch line-up, which includes the Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra.

Here are all of the iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

READ MORE Every iPhone 14 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

iPhone 14 Pro specs

Size : 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm

: 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm Weight : 206 grams

: 206 grams Display : 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Prosessor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto Battery life : Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

READ MORE Every iPhone 14 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

What is the iPhone 14 Pro’s release date in Australia

Preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and the phone will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.

What is the iPhone 14 Pro’s price in Australia

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,749

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,899

The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,249

The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,599

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Plus and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.

READ MORE Every iPhone 14 Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans