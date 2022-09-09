Every iPhone 14 Pro Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its annual iPhone event, Apple unveiled the latest range of its long-running smartphone series. Shocking, we know. Keeping with tradition, the new iPhone 14 series includes a large and in-charge Pro variant, which will be running on Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip.
Apart from its fancy new 6-core CPU, the iPhone 14 Pro’s biggest upgrade comes in the form of its new cameras – a 48MP Main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP 2x Telephoto camera and a 12MP 3x Telephoto camera. The new smartphone also boasts a 6.1-inch, OLED Super Retina XDR display with a new Always-On feature.
Apple also announced the beefed-up AirPods Pro 2 and its 2022 smartwatch line-up, which includes the Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra.
Here are all of the iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.
Table of Contents
iPhone 14 Pro specs
- Size: 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm
- Weight: 206 grams
- Display: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
- Resolution: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Prosessor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto
- Battery life: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
What is the iPhone 14 Pro’s release date in Australia
Preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and the phone will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.
What is the iPhone 14 Pro’s price in Australia
- The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,749
- The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,899
- The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,249
- The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,599
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Plus and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.
iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.
Telstra iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans