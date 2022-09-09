Every iPhone 14 Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

The iPhone 14 range has finally been announced, with four brand new smartphones set to hit our shelves over the coming month. Alongside the standard model and the new Plus, Apple also unveiled the beefed-up Pro and the even beefier iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you’re someone who likes their iPhone to be as big as possible – both for specs and physical size – then the Pro Max is the smartphone for you. Like the iPhone 14 Pro, the new Pro Max will be running on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip and comes with a new camera system that includes a 48MP Main, s 12MP Ultra-Wide, s 12MP 2x Telephoto and a 12MP 3x Telephoto camera. The main difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is that the latter’s OLED display measures in at 6.7-inch and comes with a longer battery life.

Ahead of its release, we’ve rounded up all of the iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

Size : 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm

: 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm Weight : 240 grams

: 240 grams Display : 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Prosessor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto Battery life : Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)

: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

What is the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s release date in Australia

Preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and the phone will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.

What is the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s price in Australia

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $1,899

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,099

The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,419

The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,769

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Plus and preorder deals for the 14 Pro, follow those links.

iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

Telstra iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans