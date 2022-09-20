A Fix for the iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake is Coming

Some users who have splashed around big cash on Apple’s top-tier iPhone have been reporting issues with the camera when using third-party apps such as Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. In a bid to have this bad press dissipate around the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple is reportedly working on a fix to the camera shake.

Initially reported by The Guardian, videos posted on Twitter and TikTok over the weekend show users opening up both the front and rear-facing cameras on third-party social media apps only to have the area near the camera bump start violently and loudly vibrating.

As we noted previously, the issue causes the camera image to shake vigorously back and forth and seems to leave the entire exterior of the device shaking as well.

The camera shake isn’t an issue we experienced with the iPhone 14 Pro Max review unit. In our review, we didn’t touch on the issue, mostly because it didn’t seem to exist. Upon testing again, aside from my own shaking hand post-three coffees and no breakfast, the issue isn’t plaguing the unit I have. But the iPhone 14 Pro camera shake definitely exists:

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

According to The Verge, Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

The plus side to Apple relying so much on software to operate the iPhone 14 range is that this fix should be resolved via a software update.

The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” The Verge quotes Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner as confirming.

It wasn’t clear whether the issue was iOS 16 or iPhone 14 Pro related, or if it was with the apps themselves not ‘talking’ to the mix of Apple hardware/software properly. Given that Apple is releasing an update, it appears that the issue is with the iPhone and its APIs rather than the third-party apps.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,899 with the 1TB model setting you back a cool $2,769. It’s a big investment and you’d hope for that sort of cash Apple would be able to push out a fix for the camera shake.