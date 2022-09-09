Every iPhone 14 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its annual September iPhone event on Thursday morning, Apple announced the new iPhone 14 range. While the familiar Pro and Pro Max variants were there, it looks like there’s a new iPhone model in town. Instead of the smaller Mini, Apple will is going in the opposite direction with the iPhone 14 Plus.
In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Plus shares a lot of similarities with the base model. It runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, packs up to 512GB in storage and comes with two back-mounted cameras (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide) and a front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera. Where it differs, however, is size. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED display, along with a larger battery size.
These new iPhones weren’t the only devices announced during this event. Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Watch Series 8. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s full coverage of the ‘Far Out’ event here.
Here are all of the iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.
Table of Contents
iPhone 14 Plus specs
- Size: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 203 grams
- Display: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
- Resolution: 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- Prosessor: A15 Bionic chip
- Camera: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera
- Battery life: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue
What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ release date in Australia
The iPhone 14 Plus will be available in stores from Friday, 7 October, but preorders for the phone will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September.
What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ price in Australia
- The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,579
- The 256GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,749
- The 512GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $2,099
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Pro and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.
iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.
Telstra iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans
Vodafone iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans
Optus iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans
