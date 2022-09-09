Every iPhone 14 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its annual September iPhone event on Thursday morning, Apple announced the new iPhone 14 range. While the familiar Pro and Pro Max variants were there, it looks like there’s a new iPhone model in town. Instead of the smaller Mini, Apple will is going in the opposite direction with the iPhone 14 Plus.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Plus shares a lot of similarities with the base model. It runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, packs up to 512GB in storage and comes with two back-mounted cameras (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide) and a front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera. Where it differs, however, is size. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED display, along with a larger battery size.

These new iPhones weren’t the only devices announced during this event. Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Watch Series 8. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s full coverage of the ‘Far Out’ event here.

Here are all of the iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

iPhone 14 Plus specs

Size : 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm

: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 203 grams

: 203 grams Display : 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

: 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi Prosessor : A15 Bionic chip

: A15 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera

: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera Battery life : Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue

What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ release date in Australia

The iPhone 14 Plus will be available in stores from Friday, 7 October, but preorders for the phone will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September.

What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ price in Australia

The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,579

The 256GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,749

The 512GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $2,099

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Pro and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.

iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans