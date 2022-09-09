The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Every iPhone 14 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: September 9, 2022 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:apple
iphoneiphone 14iphone 14 plusmobile plansoptustelstravodafone
Every iPhone 14 Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its annual September iPhone event on Thursday morning, Apple announced the new iPhone 14 range. While the familiar Pro and Pro Max variants were there, it looks like there’s a new iPhone model in town. Instead of the smaller Mini, Apple will is going in the opposite direction with the iPhone 14 Plus.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Plus shares a lot of similarities with the base model. It runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, packs up to 512GB in storage and comes with two back-mounted cameras (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide) and a front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera. Where it differs, however, is size. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED display, along with a larger battery size.

These new iPhones weren’t the only devices announced during this event. Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Watch Series 8. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s full coverage of the ‘Far Out’ event here.

Here are all of the iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

READ MORE
Every iPhone 14 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

iPhone 14 Plus specs

  • Size: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm
  • Weight: 203 grams
  • Display: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
  • Resolution: 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
  • Prosessor: A15 Bionic chip
  • Camera: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera
  • Battery life: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
  • Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
  • Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue
READ MORE
Every iPhone 14 Pro Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ release date in Australia

The iPhone 14 Plus will be available in stores from Friday, 7 October, but preorders for the phone will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September.

What is the iPhone 14 Plus’ price in Australia

  • The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,579
  • The 256GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,749
  • The 512GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $2,099

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14, preorder deals for the 14 Pro and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.

READ MORE
Every iPhone 14 Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.