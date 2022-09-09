Every iPhone 14 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and a new iPhone. Early Thursday morning, Apple announced the latest iteration of its smartphone series, the iPhone 14. This new range includes a base handset, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and a new variant, the iPhone 14 Plus (RIP the iPhone Mini).
The latest version of the iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, runs on an A15 Bionic chip and comes with two powerful back-mounted cameras – 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide – with a new front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera. You can find a full refresher of the phone’s specs below.
You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s full coverage of everything Apple announced here, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2.
Here are all of the iPhone 14 preorder plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.
Table of Contents
iPhone 14 specs
- Size: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 172 grams
- Display: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
- Resolution: 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A15 Bionic chip
- Camera: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera
- Battery life: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue
What is the iPhone 14’s release date in Australia
Preorders for the iPhone 14 will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and the phone will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.
What is the iPhone 14’s price in Australia?
- The 128GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,399
- The 256GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,579
- The 512GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,899
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. If you’re interested in preorder deals for the iPhone 14 Plus, preorder deals for the 14 Pro and preorder deals for the 14 Pro Max, follow those links.
iPhone 14 preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.
Telstra iPhone 14 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone iPhone 14 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Optus iPhone 14 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans