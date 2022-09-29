Pornhub Has Been Permanently Booted From Instagram

Pornhub’s Instagram account has been permanently banned after a month-long suspension.

Earlier this month, Pornhub was booted from Instagram, which followed a ban Pornhub copped June for less than a day.

Now, the popular porn site has had its Instagram account permanently removed, with Meta claiming that Pornhub had repeatedly violated its terms. The site was originally confident that the ban wouldn’t last long, but now it looks like it’ll stick around.

This was picked up first by Motherboard. Meta told the Vice publication:

“We’ve permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies.”

Meta did not specify which terms Pornhub had violated over an accrued 10 years of the porn site’s account being live.

One might assume that Pornhub’s Instagram account would have posted… You know, what you’d expect, but my impression was that it was quite reserved in its content, as Instagram doesn’t allow nudity or sexual content in the first place.

That being said, it makes one wonder what Pornhub should have been able to post on the app, given that some popular Instagram accounts, while needing to abide by the same rules, are able to post near-nude or suggestive content without being taken down. Not shaming anyone here, just saying that this ban kind of stinks a bit.

Actually, Pornhub basically said this exact thing in a response tweet.

The tweet, signed by several pornstars and the Free Speech Coalition, outlines Instagram’s “opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own terms and policies”.

Pornhub claims that its social media accounts are “fully PG” and are treated unfairly against the likes of Kim Kardashian and similar celebrities.

Instagram is known for shifting its rules around adult content, but this is a more definite ban than what has been previously seen. It doesn’t seem remotely fair, but do keep in mind that Pornhub is no angel.

The website is mired with its own child exploitation material problems and has developed a chatbot to steer people away from such content.

It’ll be interesting to see if this ban is upheld or if the account will be reinstated.

You can read the Motherboard report here.