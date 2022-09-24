In They Cloned Tyrone’s First Trailer, John Boyega Uncovers a Wild Conspiracy

Juel Taylor’s directorial debut is giving us a pulpy thriller with a sci-fi twist… and more than one John Boyega, it seems.

As part of today’s Tudum event, Netflix has released the first official trailer for They Cloned Tyrone. Be warned if you’re in public, the language is pretty NSFW, but hey, if you were an unlikely trio who uncover they’re at the heart of a global conspiracy about clones, you’d be pretty foul-mouthed too.

Said trio is Boyega as the titular Tyrone, joined by WandaVision and The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, who seem to have uncovered a major government conspiracy where a shadowy tech organisation is experimenting on people — and, it seems, cloning them. We don’t get to see any clone shenanigans in the trailer, outside of a brief shot of a body on a lab table that is implied to be Tyrone’s — as he and his friends stare at it in horror — but there’s enough fun moments and intrigue to have us hooked.

They Cloned Tyrone is coming soon to Netflix.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.