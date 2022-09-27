In New Andor Clip, Mon Mothma Opens Her Purse to Fund Rebel Efforts

Keeping support on the down low for the rebels proves to be a difficult undertaking for allies in high places. In this newly released clip from an upcoming Andor episode, we meet Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) as the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) goes to her to ask for more funding. It makes sense, seeing as he’s just added Cassian (Diego Luna) to their band of spies and will need more funding to help lay the groundwork for future Star Wars adventures.

Check out the clip below in which Mon Mothma assures her purse is open — but that’s not the issue at hand for her as she navigates the elite with suspicious eyes.

“They’re watching everyone.”



Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael discuss the rebellion in an EXCLUSIVE first look at this week’s episode of #Andor, streaming 9/28 on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SVO5BkR1Jw — Twitter TV is watching Andor (@TwitterTV) September 27, 2022

O’Reilly really imbues Mon Mothma with complicated feelings and we can’t wait to see how her choices shape her into becoming a steadfast Rebel figurehead as the season goes on. The fact that someone is keeping tabs on her banking activities really amps up the tension as she’s tested to see how far she’ll go to support the cause. It’s her neck on the line here; she feels “under siege,” which is met with a fair amount of dismissal from Rael when she asks if she can bring someone else into their inner circle. Rael asserts they need more funding, rather than risk things by adding another person. It’s curious that Mon feels really confident they can add another and points out she’s thought about the risk, considering herself to be the first to fall if it backfires. We’ll find out more (like, who does she have in mind?) when episode four of Andor drops tonight.

Andor streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+

