House of the Dragon Loses One Game of Thrones Vet for Season 2, Replaces Them With Another

Would it be a George R.R. Martin adaptation if there weren’t multiple people vying for control? As the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, enjoys some massive early season success, one of the show’s co-creators, executive producers and directors, Miguel Sapochnik, is leaving.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

Sapochnik has a first-look deal with HBO so he’ll still work with the company and remain, in name, as an executive producer on the show. His co-creator, Ryan Condal, will also remain in that role with Sapochnik’s slot as executive producer and director being taken over by Alan Taylor. Taylor was a major director on Game of Thrones and went on to do multiple films such as Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys.

“I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series,” Sapochnik continues. “He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

That’s correct. In case you missed it, even before the second episode aired, HBO renewed House of the Dragon for season two and Taylor will be a major player in that. “It’s a pleasure and an honour to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season,” Taylor said. “Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Continuing the success of the show will certainly be a challenge — but if the first two episodes are any indication, everyone involved is up to that challenge. House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights on HBO.

