Here Are Some Big Boats

A few days ago, Andy told you all about the world’s largest cruise ship, and how it met its end before ever seeing water. It’s not the only massive cruise ship in the world, though — there are plenty that have made their way out onto the high seas.
Right, yeah, boats. Since that cruise ship is being destroyed and no longer counts, what are the biggest boats you can actually purchase a ticket to ride? Here are the top fifteen, because fifteen just seems like a nice, round number.
Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas
- Length: 362.10 m
- Width: 64.01 m
- Weight: 236,857 gross tons
- Speed: 22 knots
- Guests: 6,988
- Features: 18 decks, eight “neighbourhoods,” nine restaurants, climbing walls, arcade, Wonder Playscape, and more
The Wonder of the Seas is the current Biggest Boat in the world. It’s actually even longer than the Global Dream II, measuring in at 362.10 m from bow to stern, and it’s very wide at 64.01 m. These are boat words, you see.
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas
- Length: 362.10 m
- Width: 65.53 m
- Weight: 228,081 gross tons
- Speed: 22 knots
- Guests: 6,680
- Features: 18 decks, seven “neighbourhoods,” four pools, 23 restaurants, 42 bars, robotic bartenders, water park, arcade, rock climbing
Royal Caribbean is really creative with its names. Everything is “of the Seas,” preceded by a seemingly random noun that sounds Nice. Yeah, I don’t get it either.
Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas
- Length: 362.10 m
- Width: 65.53 m
- Weight: 226,963 gross tons
- Speed: 25 knots
- Guests: 6,687
- Features: 18 decks, eight dining venues, nine specialty restaurants, waterslides, water parks, multiple neighbourhoods
Hey guess what: It’s another Of The Seas. Royal Caribbean really likes big boats, apparently, like you all do.
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas
- Length: 361.80 m
- Width: 65.53 m
- Weight: 225,282 gross tons
- Speed: 22.6 knots
- Guests: 5,492
- Features: 18 decks, seven neighbourhoods, four pools, 10 whirlpools, 24 dining venues, a water park, a zip line, ice skating rink, and more
Has the allure of these big boats drawn you in?
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas
- Length: 361.80 m
- Width: 46.94 m
- Weight: 220,000 gross tons
- Speed: 24.5 knots
- Guests: 5,606 guests
- Features: 16 decks, water slides, sports bar, arcade, seven neighbourhoods, video walls, and more
OK, how can you have an oasis in the sea? An oasis is a body of water in the desert, a watering hole of sorts. Seas, notably, have water. You see where I’m going with this.
MSC World Europa
- Length: 332.84 m
- Width: 46.94 m
- Weight: 205,700 gross tons
- Speed: 23 knots
- Guests: 6,774
- Features: Themed districts, adult-only pool, bumper cars, waterparks, entertainment venues, 12 restaurants, and more
Oh hey, this one’s not a Royal Caribbean Of The Seas! Instead, it’s both Europe and The World, which is admittedly how many people in the U.S. and Western Europe see the globe.
Costa Smeralda
- Length: 337.11 m
- Width: 42.06 m
- Weight: 185,000 gross tons
- Speed: 21.5 knots
- Guests: 6,554
- Features: 11 restaurants, 19 bars, 19 pools and hot tubs, a water park, a spa, and piazzas
OK, wait, can we go back to the Of The Seas names? “Smerelda” feels bad, acrid, rolling off my tongue. “SMER” is just a bad combination of letters.
Costa Toscana
- Length: 337.11 m
- Width: 42.06 m
- Weight: 185,000 gross tons
- Speed: 17 knots
- Guests: 6,554
- Features: Live entertainment, themed bars, 11 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, and more
This is better, at least. Toscana, like Tuscany. That’s Italy, and Italy is good, so the boat is good.
P&O Cruises Iona
- Length: 344.12 m
- Width: 38.10 m
- Weight: 184,700 gross tons
- Speed: 17 knots
- Guests: 5,200
- Features: Gin distillery, 30 restaurants and bars, theatres, and more
This boat has a big British flag on the side, which means it should have all its sails at half-mast for the Queen’s death. But, it’s a motor boat, not a sailboat, so we move on.
AIDAnova
- Length: 337.11 m
- Width: 42.06 m
- Weight: 183,900 gross tons
- Speed: 17 knots
- Guests: 5,200
- Features: 20 decks, 17 restaurants, spa, hot tubs, private pools
Oh this is bad. This is very bad. I don’t like this at all. Take the lips off the boat please. TAKE THE LIPS AND EYES OFF THE BOAT PLEASE.
AIDAcosma
- Length: 337.11 m
- Width: 42.06 m
- Weight: 183,200 gross tons
- Speed: 17 knots
- Guests: 5,228
- Features: Pools, waterslides, infinity pool climbing wall, running track, indoor playground, 20 decks
NO DON’T PUT THEM ON MORE BOATS. GET IT AWAY, NEXT SLIDE.
MSC Virtuosa
- Length: 331.32 m
- Width: 42.98 m
- Weight: 181,541 gross tons
- Speed: 22.3 knots
- Guests: 6,334
- Features: the sea’s largest shopping area, restaurants, cocktail bars, robotic bartenders, water parks, five pools
Oh thank god they’re back to normal. Just a regular name, on a regular boat, without any eyes or seas. This boat is the palate cleanser boat, and for that I thank it.
Carnival Mardi Gras
- Length: 344.42 m
- Width: 42.06 m
- Weight: 180,000 gross tons
- Speed: 23 knots
- Guests: 6,465
- Features: Six themed areas, jazz, roller coaster
You ever notice how Carnival cruise ships have the same livery as Delta aircraft? Have you ever seen Delta and Carnival in the same place at the same time?
MSC Meraviglia
- Length: 315.77 m
- Width: 42.98 m
- Weight: 171,598 gross ton
- Speed: 22.7 knots
- Guests: 5,655
- Features: 19 decks, 20 bars, 11 restaurants, live entertainment, F1 simulator, flight simulator, LEGO play areas, water park, spa
This boat is the Merovingian, that French guy from the second two Matrix movies who talks about determinism. He’s into weird food stuff, but cruise ships have a lot of food on them, so I guess it kinda fits.
Norwegian Encore
- Length: 333.45 m
- Width: 41.45 m
- Weight: 169,116 gross tons
- Speed: 22.5 knots
- Guests: 3,998
- Features: 11 bars and lounges, a race track, ship within a ship, and more
Oh, what brand is this boat? It’s from Norway, and that’s all you need to know. Anything above that is privileged information.