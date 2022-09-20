Hellraiser’s New Trailer Demands a Blood Sacrifice

David Bruckner’s new entry in the long-running, Clive Barker-adapted Hellraiser series has a new trailer, and it promises a film filled with all the puzzle-box terrors and Cenobite demands (including our best look yet at Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead) that Hulu can accommodate.

Got nerves of steel? Good for you, but hands off that damn puzzle box and watch this trailer instead.

Here’s the official synopsis, which frames the film as “a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic” from director Bruckner (The Night House): “a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

That unfortunate young woman is played by Grand Army’s Odessa A’zion, with the rest of the cast including Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, and Kit Clarke, with Goran Visnjic (The Boys) and Hiam Abbass (“Succession). Barker is among the film’s producers; the script is by The Night House’s Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with a story assist by David S. Goyer (the Blade and Dark Knight trilogies).

Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.