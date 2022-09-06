Google Will Unveil the Pixel 7 on Oct. 6 in New York City

Not to be forgotten in the maelstrom of the Apple event news, Google has officially announced the next Made By Google launch event. The event is happening Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 a.m. AEDT. Google will stream it for those who plan to follow along at home.

The company already teased what was coming during Google I/O earlier this year. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will debut alongside the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. Will the wearable give Samsung’s Galaxy Watch — the only Android smartwatch worth wearing — a run for its money? For the sake of more options becoming available to Android users, we certainly hope so.

The debut of the Pixel 7

A still from Google’s animated GIF featuring the devices show a lime-green corner of the Pixel. (Screenshot: Google)

We’re expecting Oct. 6 to be the official launch event for the Pixel 7, Google’s next marquee flagship smartphone. We hope that the green hue that Google’s been touting in its materials is as lime-y and saturated as it looks in photos.

We already know a little about the Pixel 7 — there’s already a Google Store listing for the device. Google has revealed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are powered by the next-gen Google Tensor processor, dubbed the Tensor G2. Google promises “more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

We don’t know much else beyond that. Last month, via 9to5Google, there was an alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro floating around, with apparent proof of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the regular tier. There might also be 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the Pro model, which matches an FCC listing from some time ago. It’s the same configuration the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a currently offer.

The much-anticipated Pixel Watch

We know the Pixel Watch is coming. We know very little else about it. (Screenshot: Google)

The Pixel Watch is what everyone is after. This smartwatch has been through the rumour ringer in recent months. The device was discovered left behind at a restaurant in April, giving us a glimpse of what it might look like. We’re also hearing that battery life may not be up to snuff. A recent teardown for the Fitbit Android app revealed charging reminders programmed into the wearable to remind you to dock the watch before heading off to sleep. That’s leaving potential users feeling a little dubious about its capabilities, considering rival Samsung encourages its users to sleep with their Galaxy Watches to rack up data.

We do know Google built a custom processor for the watch and that it will likely run Wear OS 3. Back in May, Google promised an interface that’s “fluid and easy to navigate” and a UI that’s “more glanceable than ever.” It will also have an interactive crown on the side of the watch, akin to the Apple Watch.

If you’d like to build up a little excitement, you can visit the Pixel Watch’s landing page in the Google Store. We don’t know how thick it will be or its exact dimensions. And while we know it will be available in colorways that match the Pixel 7 lineup of devices, it’s unclear what those colours are.

Will there be buds, too?

Pixel Buds are featured in the marketing material for this particular Made By Google event, making us scratch our heads a bit. It seems too soon for a Pixel Buds revival, and we just had the Pixel Buds Pro debut. But anything can happen!

Stay tuned to see what’s next from Google on Oct. 6. We’ll be here covering everything new. You can also add the event to your calendar via this handy link.