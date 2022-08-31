Get a Sneak Preview of the Frights at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

Yes, it’s still August — but Halloween is already in the air at Universal Studios Hollywood. Recently Gizmodo was invited to a “lights-on” (not operating at full spooky capacity) tour of two of the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights attractions: “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” featuring The Black Phone and Freaky, and “The Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”
Led by HHN West creative director John Murdy, the tour included first looks at the set pieces (including some extremely gruesome props), and hints about where to find the Easter eggs, for those who will be looking while running from the various resident monsters. There are definitely some spoilers here if you’re planning a visit and would rather go in blind, but if you’d like a preview of where the scares may occur to brace yourself — or simply want to get a behind the scenes look at how these cinematic worlds are recreated for this Halloween event — keep reading!
An Old Video Store Plays New Blumhouse Titles
Inspired by Burbank, California pop-up Slashback Video, an immersive horror installation styled like a mum and pop video rental spot (headed up by Blumhouse’s own Ryan Turek), this house invites guests to a run-down video store that will transport you into the worlds of Freaky and The Black Phone.
Freaky Knife
On display: the “Aztec relic” that inflicts a curse on Freaky’s Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn), which causes him to switch bodies with a teen girl.
A Missing Mask and Knife
Uh-oh! Following the plot of the film, the Butcher has made off with a mask and the knife.
Hanging Out
The Butcher’s victims line the walls.
Botttom’s Up
He made sure to share some drinks.
Hangovers Feel Like Death
He bashed that toilet seat on her head, many times it seems.
Ritual Revenge
The Butcher makes a scary choice that swaps his body with teenager Millie (Kathryn Newton).
Just Girl Things
Millie’s room features some found art that hints she’s gone through a change.
Body Swap
The Butcher likes toilets I guess. Ease of access.
Hello There
This mannequin is almost as scary as a real person.
FREAKY…
The film’s original title was Freaky Friday the 13th.
Back to School
John Murdy explained that there will be a lot of gross smells, including vomit and toilet… things.
Prop Master
Here’s a demo of one of the scary effects, when Millie (who’s really the Butcher) kills her shop teacher.
Gory Details
There will be a saw added for the full effect.
Slide Effects
The table prop slides back and forth to open up the gratuitously violent scene.
Dead Men Tell No Tales
Another Millie/Butcher victim.
The Black Phone
The Black Phone opens up with the titular object. Do we dare pick up?
Have You Seen Me?
John Murdy shared that he and various members of Universal creative are featured in the houses in various ways. Here is a photo of him as a child as a victim of Ethan Hawke’s “The Grabber” from the movie.
Movie Easter Egg
The magic-shop logo that adorns the Grabber’s van, part of the ruse he uses to lure his young victims.
The Search
The rooms recreate key scenes, like this map of where kids have been snatched in the film’s Colorado setting.
What’s for Dinner?
Another key scene — this one in the kitchen — is recreated in great detail. The Grabber is asleep on a chair and you’ll have to get out before he awakes.
That Looks Familiar…
The rust line motif featured in Sinister and the Blumhouse logo makes an appearance.
Answer the Phone
The spirits of the victims know what to do.
Universal Monsters: Legends Collide
The entrance of the Universal Monsters house takes us to London. The sign holds a vampire Easter egg.
Unfortunate Soul
The Count’s body count is already growing as soon as you enter.
Delivery From Egypt
Ancient relics arrive just as Dracula does.
Sarcophagus Silhouette
The Mummy just so happens to arrive at the same time, how awkward!
Monsters Come Out to Play
Invisible Man, is that you? Someone definitely wanted to be a part of this house.
A Universal Classic
A nod to Dracula director Tod Browning.
Mummy Props
Real canopic jars used in the 1999 Mummy film. Don’t take one or you may lose some vital organs.
What’s in the Chest?
A cursed jewel to break all curses — it’s what the monsters are fighting over.
Dracula Has Backup
Beware his bloodthirsty brides!
The Ancient Wolf Man
Anubis may favour the Wolf Man in the end, as Murdy let us know that the ancient diety may have not had a dog head but rather the head of the wolf. Might be some bias. See who wins the battle of the Universal Monsters when Halloween Horror Nights opens September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood; it runs select nights through October 31.
