The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Get a New Look at The Fantastical World of Willow

Sabina Graves

Sabina Graves

Published 2 hours ago: September 11, 2022 at 2:42 am -
Filed to:amerchadha patel
creativeworksdisneyelliebamberenglish languagefilmsentertainment2ccultureerinkellymanfictionfilmshumaninterestlucasfilmrubycruzslaterspider mantonyrevolorivalkilmerwarwickdaviswillowwillowulfgood
Get a New Look at The Fantastical World of Willow
Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

During the Lucasfilm presentation, actor Warwick Davis was on hand to present the trailer for the Willow series coming to Disney+. The actor reprises his role as Willow Ulfgood alongside a new ensemble of faces which include Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Check out the trailer below:

Along with announcing a November 30 release date, it was revealed that the Willow series will feature Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater. Slater’s role was teased as a friend of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Madmartigan himself won’t be on the show, but Slater’s character will allow his presence to be felt.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.