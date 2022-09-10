Get a New Look at The Fantastical World of Willow

During the Lucasfilm presentation, actor Warwick Davis was on hand to present the trailer for the Willow series coming to Disney+. The actor reprises his role as Willow Ulfgood alongside a new ensemble of faces which include Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Check out the trailer below:

This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022

Along with announcing a November 30 release date, it was revealed that the Willow series will feature Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater. Slater’s role was teased as a friend of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Madmartigan himself won’t be on the show, but Slater’s character will allow his presence to be felt.

