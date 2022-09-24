Final Destination 6 Directors Fake Their Death to Prove They’re Worthy

Towards the start of the year, news broke that New Line Cinema was aiming to bring back the Final Destination franchise with a new instalment, since it’s been over a decade since the fifth film. After much searching, the film has finally found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo are responsible for the 2018 film Freaks, which you may recall that we really liked, and they got the job for the new Final Destination flick by having a moment that probably wouldn’t be out of place in one of the films.

See, the pair were already in the running to get the job when they had a final Zoom meeting with New Line’s producers and execs, where they gave their pitch for the film. Behind them was a burning fireplace, and towards the end of the call, the fire began to spread. Stein and Lipovsky quickly extinguished it…after which one of them got decapitated, thanks to prerecorded footage and digital effects. Cue reported guffaws of laughter from producers, and the directors having made very clear that they’re the right people for the job.

The new film, set to release on HBO Max, will retain the core concept of the franchise: a random person in a group of people fated to die gets a premonition that they use to help them and their friends cheat death. From that point, the universe proceeds to bend itself backwards to ensure that the individuals in question get got, often in pretty horrifying ways. (The bus, right? The bus.) After the first Final Destination released in 2000 and earned $US112 ($155) million, the franchise persisted throughout the decade and the early 2010s, collectively earning $US666.7 ($926) million.

With how much fun horror movies have been the last few years, Final Destination 6 couldn’t be coming at a better time. Hopefully the long resting period has given the writers time to think up some new, fun ways to kill people for 90 minutes.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

