Fast Company Says Apple News Account ‘Hacked’ by Some Racist

The business and technology magazine Fast Company said Tuesday night that its Apple News account had been hacked and that the culprit had used it blast subscribers with racist notifications.

“Fast Company’s Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart. The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,” the publication’s said on Twitter.

It concluded adding that Fast Company’s website had been shut down and its Apple account suspended “until we are certain the situation has been resolved.”

Twitter was quickly flooded with screenshots of a vandalised Fast Company article, whose headline had been altered to include the n-word and other obscenities.

“THRAX WAS HERE,” it read.

This is a developing story.