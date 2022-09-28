The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Fast Company Says Apple News Account ‘Hacked’ by Some Racist

Dell Cameron

Dell Cameron

Published 51 mins ago: September 28, 2022 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:appleinc
applenewsbusiness2cfinancecompaniesmicrobloggingoperatingsystemsreal timewebsocialissuessocialmediasoftwaretechnology2cinternettextmessagingtwitter
Fast Company Says Apple News Account ‘Hacked’ by Some Racist
Photo: Rick Maiman, AP

The business and technology magazine Fast Company said Tuesday night that its Apple News account had been hacked and that the culprit had used it blast subscribers with racist notifications.

“Fast Company’s Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart. The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,” the publication’s said on Twitter.

It concluded adding that Fast Company’s website had been shut down and its Apple account suspended “until we are certain the situation has been resolved.”

Twitter was quickly flooded with screenshots of a vandalised Fast Company article, whose headline had been altered to include the n-word and other obscenities.

“THRAX WAS HERE,” it read. 

This is a developing story.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.