What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder This Month

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in September, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights this month include Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Season 6 of Rick and Morty and Entergalactic.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Playing Beatie Bow – September 1

Dune (2021) – September 2

Untold: The Race of the Century – September 6

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – September 7

The Anthrax Attacks – September 8

Sins of Our Mother – September 14

The Matrix Resurrections – September 16

A Jazzman’s Blues – September 23

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – September 24

Blonde – September 28

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – September 28

Anikulapo – September 30

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean, Episodes 13 – 24 – September 1

Off the Hook – September 1

Devil in Ohio – September 2

Rick and Morty, Season 6 – September 5

Bee and PuppyCat – September 6

Cobra Kai, Season 5 – September 9

Narco Saints – September 9

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – September 13

Drifting Home – September 16

The Brave Ones – September 16

Santo – September 16

Thai Cave Rescue – September 22

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – September 23

The Empress – September 29

Entergalactic – September 30

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? This month, the obvious highlight is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video’s hot new show. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Monster Family 2 – September 6

The Legend of Tarzan – September 8

The Survivalist – September 16

Goodnight Mommy – September 16

My Best Friend’s Exorcism – September 16

Jungle – September 30

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – September 2

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ has a lot up its sleeve, with a bunch of new movies and TV shows out this month thanks to Disney+ Day falling on September 8. Highlights include Andor and Pinocchio.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Pinocchio – September 8

Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8

Frozen (Sing-Along Version) – September 8

Frozen II (Sing-Along Version) – September 8

Coco (Sing-Along Version) – September 14

Leave No Trace – September 14

Mija – September 16

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation – September 23

Hocus Pocus 2 – September 30

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Tell Me Lies – September 7

Cars On The Road – September 8

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – September 8

Tierra Incognita AKA Jules Verne Trilogy (Season 1) – September 8

Tatami Time Machine – September 14

Reboot (Episodes 1-3) – September 20

Andor – September 21

Little Demon (Episode 1-2) – September 21

May It Please the Court (Episodes 1-2) – September 21

Super/Natural (Season 1) – September 21

Reasonable Doubt (Season 1) – September 27

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes (Episode 1) – September 28

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1) – September 28

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include every Matrix movie and every season of Supernatural, though keep in mind that House of the Dragon continues through September.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Moonfall – September 2

Dune (2021) – September 2

Scream (2022) – September 2

Birds Like Us – September 2

Wolf (2021) – September 3

Zeppelin – September 7

Katrina Babies – September 8

The Matrix – September 9

The Matrix Reloaded – September 9

The Matrix Revolutions – September 9

Monster Family 2 – September 10

Little Shop of Horrors – September 15

The Matrix Resurrections – September 16

Gold Digger – The Search For Australian Rugby – September 16

C’Mon C’Mon – September 17

Escape From Kabul – September 22

Zodiac – September 22

Jackass Forever – September 23

Rambo: Last Blood – September 24

Studio 666 – September 25

Lion Spy – September 27

Get Smart – September 29

World War Z – September 30

What new shows are out on Binge?

Stargirl (Season 3) – September 1

(Season 3) September 1 Supernatural (Season 1-15) – September 6

The Anarchists (Season 1) – September 12

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies coming out on Stan this month. Highlights include The Dark Knight Rises and the debut season of Last Light.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown – September 2

My Girl – September 2

My Girl 2 – September 2

Snatch – September 2

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash – September 3

The Nun – September 3

Wild Things – September 4

The Dark Knight Rises – September 5

The Predators – September 5

Get Smart – September 8

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright – September 8

The Smurfs – September 9

The Smurfs 2 – September 9

Smurfs: The Lost Village – September 9

Sherlock Holmes – September 9

Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game Of Shadows – September 9

Batman: Hush – September 9

Lego DC Shazam!: Magic And Monsters – September 10

Vladimir Putin: Power, Greed, Obsession – September 10

A Gun In Each Hand – September 11

Layer Cake – September 12

Flee – September 13

Lethal Weapon – September 13

Lethal Weapon 2 – September 14

Lethal Weapon 3 – September 14

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies – September 14

Justice League Vs. Teen Titans – September 14

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans – September 15

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract – September 15

Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood – September 16

Hotel Transylvania – September 16

Hotel Transylvania 2 – September 16

A Gentle Creature – September 17

Zodiac – September 18

A Woman’s Name – September 18

The Shallows – September 18

Earth To Echo – September 22

Batman: The Killing Joke – September 23

Machete – September 26

My Son – September 27

Elysium – September 28

The Legend Of Tarzan – September 29

What new shows are out on Stan?

TikTok, Boom – September 1

Trauma (Season 1) – September 1

Croods Family Tree (Season 1) – September 1

Darklands – September 1

Beat – September 1

Snatch (Seasons 1 and 2) – September 2

Games People Play – September 3

Last Light (Season 1) – September 6

The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 1) – September 10

Shooter (Seasons 1-3) – September 13

Supernatural: The Animation (Season 1) – September 13

The Sect (Season 1) – September 15

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Season 1) – September 15

Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – September 16

The Serpent Queen (Season 1, new episodes weekly) – September 17

Ghosts (Season 3) – September 27

We Hunt Together (Season 1) – September 29

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but it’s still finding its feet. Highlights include Scream 5 and Witness Number Three.

What new movies are out on Paramount+?

C’mon C’mon – September 1

Scream 5 – September 2

Speak No Evil – September 16

Jackass Forever – September 22

Escape From Kabul – September 23

What new shows are out on Paramount+?

Witness Number Three – September 1

Big Nate – September 3

It’s Pony (Season 2) – September 6

Paw Patrol – September 12

Santiago of the Seas – September 18

Seal Team (Season 6) – September 19

NCIS (Season 20) – September 21

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2) – September 21

FBI (Season 5) – September 22

FBI: International (Season 2) – September 22

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4) – September 22

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights include the new series 101 Scariest Film Moments of All Time and What Josiah Saw.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Who Invited Them – September 1

Disappearance at Lake Elrod – September 6

Evidence – September 6

Jackals – September 6

The Lesson – September 6

101 Scariest Film Moments of All Time (new episodes weekly) – September 7

Lifechanger – September 7

Saloum – September 8

Antrum – September 13

Rabies – September 13

The Columnist – September 16

Cemetery of Terror – September 20

Grave Robbers – September 20

The House at the End of Time – September 20

I am Toxic – September 20

Raven’s Hollow – September 22

Darklands – September 27

Wild Country – September 27

Goldberg & Eisenberg – September 27

Boys from County Hell – September 29

Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror (new episodes weekly) – September 30

What should I watch on Shudder?

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late September and we’ll tell you what’s coming in October. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.