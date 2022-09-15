Ecovacs Has Slashed up to $750 off Its Robot Vacuum Range, so You Can Automate Your Spring Clean

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For those of you who are always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor beneath your feet, you simply must bag yourself an Ecovacs DEEBOT robot vacuum. Here’s how you can grab one of Australia’s favourite robovacs for up to $750 off.

If you head over to eBay Australia, you’ll find that Ecovacs is slashing an extra 22% off for Plus members or 20% off for non-members on its bestselling robot vacuum range.

All you have to do is use the promo code PLSAV22 if you have a Plus account or SVE20 if you don’t. Please note that most of these robot vacuums will have a promo code already applied at checkout, so you’ll need to add a second code (either PLSAV22 or SVE20) to have the full discount added to your order. Capiche?

Becoming an eBay Plus member is easy and free for one month if you’re new. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive, year-round savings, free express metro delivery and free returns on Plus items.

But if you’ve already enjoyed a free trial and want to sign back up, you can do so for a low $4.99 a month. Isn’t that neat? $4.99 feels like a small price to pay when you’re about to save hundreds of dollars off a robot vacuum.

The DEEBOT N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum that features 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection.

Even though it’s the cheapest robot vacuum in Ecovacs’ range, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in suction. The N8 is a great budget-friendly entry option if you’ve never owned a robot vacuum before.

While it usually retails for $799, eBay Plus members can save $380 by using the promo code PLSAV22. This will drop its price all the way down to $419.

But don’t worry, non-members can still save $369.40 by adding the code SVE20 at checkout, which will bring the price down to $429.60.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 here.

Your next option is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8 but with a slight difference.

While it maintains similar suctioning and mopping capabilities, the Deebot N8+ can automatically empty itself after each clean. This means that instead of shaking your surprisingly heavy robovac over the bin, you can simply toss its disposable dustbin out and clean up hassle-free.

It’s now on sale for $705 using the coupon code PLSAV22 (down from $1,199), or $723.20 via the coupon code SVE20 at checkout.

Plus, you’ll be gifted with a free brush kit and three dust bags as part of your order.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ here.

If you want to be really impressed (like I was after I reviewed the X1 OMNI), this robot vacuum is the way to go. So it sucks, mops and automatically empties itself after each clean. That’s all well and good, but there’s even more that it can achieve.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum is equipped with two 4L tanks of water that allow it to automatically wet and dry its mopping attachments before and after each clean. It also sports a camera that allows you to keep an eye on your pets and even speak to members of your household from afar. All of this can be voice-controlled too, through its YIKO voice assistant.

Save $300 by using the promo code SVE20 if you’re not a Plus member or PLSAV22 if you are. You’ll even receive a free brush kit with your order.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI now $2,199 (down from $2,499) in white here.

Last is the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO robot vacuum. It’s extremely similar to the OMNI, and at a glance, it’s distinguishing feature is its wider and shorter cleaning station.

If you look closer, you’ll find that the TURBO station doesn’t support automatic emptying. Instead, it’s purposed more towards mopping, meaning you’ll have to shake out its dustbin every time it fills up. Considering that the cost of disposable dust bags can add up over time, this is a much more cost-effective choice if you don’t have any serious dust allergies.

The X1 TURBO is currently down to $1,549 using the promo code SVE20, which will also score you a free bottle of cleaning solution for your auto-emptying station with your order.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO (RRP $2,299) here.

You can check out the full Ecovacs sale at eBay Australia here.