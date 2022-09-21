The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Saving $300 While These Dyson Vacuums Are on Sale Doesn’t Suck

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 37 mins ago: September 21, 2022 at 3:50 pm -
Filed to:Deals
dyson
Saving $300 While These Dyson Vacuums Are on Sale Doesn’t Suck
Image: Dyson
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you live near Moore Park in Sydney and are in need of a new vacuum, then we have some good news. Dyson is opening the doors of a new Demo store at the Moore Park Service Centre on 29 September. And to celebrate the launch of this new store, the cult favourite brand is offering a range of deal offers, including up to $300 off select stick vacuums and air purifiers, along with bonus gifts with select personal care products.

Here’s everything that Dyson currently has on sale.

The best Dyson stick vacuum sales

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum
Image: Dyson

At this point, Dyson has more or less become synonymous with stick vacuum cleaners – but that prestige name, unfortunately, means prestige prices. The good news is that Dyson is slashing So if you’ve been looking to replace that old vacuum you bought almost a decade ago or waiting for a price drop to finally snap up one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, these offers are pretty hard-to-miss.

This Dyson sale is on now and will run until 28 September.

Here are all of Dyson’s stick vacuum cleaners that are currently on sale, along with the promo codes you’ll need to use to get the full discount:

Dyson has also thrown a pretty decent discount on the Corrale hair straightener which is now $549, down from $699. To get this $150 off deal you need to use the promo code MOOREDYSON when checking out.

Saving $300 While These Dyson Vacuums Are on Sale Doesn’t Suck
Image: Dyson

Dyson is also offering $100 off the Purifier Cool Autoreact and the Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier when you use the code MOOREDYSON while checking out. While those discounts aren’t quite as good as the ones being offered for the stick vacs and the Corrale, if you head over to Dyson’s official eBay store you can nab $200 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier (now $599).

Score a bonus gift with these Dyson products

dyson corrale airwrap supersonic sale
Image: Dyson

If you’re all sorted for vacuums, you can also nab two bonus gifts when you pick up select personal care devices. This offer is available for both Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers and Airwap hair styler, where you’ll score a vented barrel brush and detangling comb when you purchase either device.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.