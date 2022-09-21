Saving $300 While These Dyson Vacuums Are on Sale Doesn’t Suck

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you live near Moore Park in Sydney and are in need of a new vacuum, then we have some good news. Dyson is opening the doors of a new Demo store at the Moore Park Service Centre on 29 September. And to celebrate the launch of this new store, the cult favourite brand is offering a range of deal offers, including up to $300 off select stick vacuums and air purifiers, along with bonus gifts with select personal care products.

Here’s everything that Dyson currently has on sale.

The best Dyson stick vacuum sales

At this point, Dyson has more or less become synonymous with stick vacuum cleaners – but that prestige name, unfortunately, means prestige prices. The good news is that Dyson is slashing So if you’ve been looking to replace that old vacuum you bought almost a decade ago or waiting for a price drop to finally snap up one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, these offers are pretty hard-to-miss.

This Dyson sale is on now and will run until 28 September.

Here are all of Dyson’s stick vacuum cleaners that are currently on sale, along with the promo codes you’ll need to use to get the full discount:

Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum – now $699 when you use the code MOOREDYSON (down from $999, save $300)

– now $699 when you use the code MOOREDYSON (down from $999, save $300) Dyson V8 vacuum – now $499 when you use the code MOOREDYSON (down from $799, save $300)

– now $499 when you use the code MOOREDYSON (down from $799, save $300) when you use the code

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum – now $1,199 when you use the code MOOREV15 (down from $1,499, save $300)

Dyson has also thrown a pretty decent discount on the Corrale hair straightener which is now $549, down from $699. To get this $150 off deal you need to use the promo code MOOREDYSON when checking out.

Dyson is also offering $100 off the Purifier Cool Autoreact and the Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier when you use the code MOOREDYSON while checking out. While those discounts aren’t quite as good as the ones being offered for the stick vacs and the Corrale, if you head over to Dyson’s official eBay store you can nab $200 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier (now $599).

Score a bonus gift with these Dyson products

If you’re all sorted for vacuums, you can also nab two bonus gifts when you pick up select personal care devices. This offer is available for both Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers and Airwap hair styler, where you’ll score a vented barrel brush and detangling comb when you purchase either device.