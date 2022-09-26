This 3-In-1 Dyson Pure Cool Is $200 Off Right Now

For some, spring is signalled by an abundance of flowers and sunlight. For others, it’s marked by itchy noses and watery eyes. But what if we told you there was a Dyson device that could reduce your allergies, keep you cool in summer and warm your room once winter returns? Say hello to the Dyson HP03 Pure Hot and Cool Link Air Purifier Heater, which is currently on sale at eBay for $599 (down from $799).

If you want to learn more about what this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier Heater can do, read on.

What can the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link do?

This three-in-one Dyson heater, fan and air purifier is a versatile home gadget that will keep you in full comfort all year.

Those with allergies will benefit from its highly-efficient, 360-degree glass HEPA filter that can capture everything that makes your eyes water and your nose itchy as hell.

You can also set it to Auto Mode, which will allow the machine to monitor your room’s air quality and turn itself on automatically if it detects any nasties such as dust, mould, pollen or bacteria. You can even inspect its air purification levels by checking the Dyson Link companion app.

When the weather gets a bit colder, you’ll probably more interested in finding out how exactly this hollow Dyson heater can keep your room warm. Thanks to its jet focus control, it can easily warm an entire room – despite its small stature. It can even sense once your room has reached optimal warm temperatures and switch itself off to conserve power.

The great thing is that once summer rolls around in a few months, you won’t have to pack away the Dyson Hot and Cool. Instead, you can bask in a powerful stream of purified air to cool you down.

As a nice bonus, this Dyson heater-cooler is safe to leave on around young children and pets thanks to its bladeless design. It’s also quite short, so it can fit easily on your bedside table or TV cabinet.

Plus, if you’re used to seeing dust accumulate on the blades or guard of your usual pedestal fan, you probably know what a pain it can be to clean. Thanks to its ring-like frame, this Dyson Pure Cool fan is easy to clean.

This offer is available for both the White/Nickel and Black/Nickel colours.