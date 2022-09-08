The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How to Get a Disney+ Subscription for Just $2 This Weekend

Image: Disney+
We all know signing up for a streaming service can get costly, particularly if you have more than one. So to convince us that Disney+ is the one you should spend your money on, the folks at Disney are slinging a $2 bargain in honour of Disney+ day.

Here’s how you can get in on this crazy cheap Disney+ subscription deal.

How can you get Disney+’s cheap subscription deal?

Disney’s latest deal is happening in honour of Disney+ Day. The event starts on September 8 and will mark 24 hours of new streaming releases.

To bring even more subscribers into the Disney+ fold, the streamer is running a promotion where new and eligible returning customers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

From today (September 8 at 1:00 pm AEST) through to Monday, September 20, at 1:00 pm AEST, any new subscribers to Disney+ will get their first month for $2.

After the first month, users will be charged the standard price, which is currently $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

You can sign up for this limited-time Disney+ deal here.

An extra perk for subscribers is that Disney is offering 30% off Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars products on shopDisney (which is now available in Australia) until 5:oo pm AEST on September 20.

Those who are already regular subscribers of Disney+ can’t take advantage of this cheap subscription deal, but the house of mouse has other things planned for us.

What else is happening on Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is shaping up to be a huge event for the streaming service, with a heap of new content dropping and exciting announcements on the cards.

Some of the most exciting things coming to Disney+ on September 8 are the streaming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Pinocchio movie and a brand new series featuring the characters from Pixar’s Cars, titled Cars on the Road.

For a full list of everything new streaming on Disney+ day, you can find that here.

In the meantime, sign up for Disney+ to gain access to all this sweet new content.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

