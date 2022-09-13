Dig Into Thor: Love and Thunder With These Exclusive Shot Breakdowns

While Thor: Love and Thunder was more divisive than fans would have guessed a few months ago, there’s still plenty about it worth enjoying. Natalie Portman’s turn into the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale’s sinister performance as Gorr. The introduction of more gods such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus. And, of course, the true meaning of that title.
For those reasons and many more, there’s a good chance you’ll want to give Thor: Love and Thunder another shot, and now is the time. It became available digitally last week and is coming to Blu-ray and 4K on September 27. To give you an idea of what went into making of the film, Disney and Marvel have given Gizmodo a slew of images that show the levels of digital effects that went into composing several shots. Click through the slideshow to check it out.
The Final Shot
This is the final shot in Thor: Love and Thunder. What’s captured on set and what’s added in? We’ll show you.
On Set
Here’s what director Taika Waititi captured on set: Chris Hemsworth, that costume, Stormbreaker, all real and practical. But that’s it. So what’s next?
Layer One
First comes the ground. Thor is fighting on the surface of a moon so the VFX teams add in the surface and rocks breaking. Plus, the lightning coming from the hammer starts to take shape.
Layer Two
Bye-bye blue screen, hello deep space. So far, so good. He’s now officially no longer on a movie set. He’s in space.
Layer three
Thor’s eyes turn blue as he starts to channel lightning through the hammer. Also the background gets a little more cloudy and chaotic.
Layer Four
This is almost the end, but not quite. Now the lightning is more integrated with the costume and everything has been cleaned up and defined. From here to the final shot, which you can see again right here, artists will just add more effects of the light:
The Grand Hall
Here’s an early pass of the grand hall in Omnipotence City where Thor and the team will tangle with Zeus. It looks nice, but wait until you see it with all the details.
The Finished Set
The lighting, the colours, the extra-ness: all of it is added in post, to give the space a big, epic feel.
Omnipotence City Concept Art
No, this is not a scene from the film. It’s concept art of Omnipotence City from space. So where did this design come from?
Comic Inspiration
From the comics, of course. Here’s a clearer shot from the film as well as its comic book inspirations
Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ and available digitally. You can get the physical copy on September 27.