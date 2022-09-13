Dig Into Thor: Love and Thunder With These Exclusive Shot Breakdowns

While Thor: Love and Thunder was more divisive than fans would have guessed a few months ago, there’s still plenty about it worth enjoying. Natalie Portman’s turn into the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale’s sinister performance as Gorr. The introduction of more gods such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus. And, of course, the true meaning of that title.

For those reasons and many more, there’s a good chance you’ll want to give Thor: Love and Thunder another shot, and now is the time. It became available digitally last week and is coming to Blu-ray and 4K on September 27. To give you an idea of what went into making of the film, Disney and Marvel have given Gizmodo a slew of images that show the levels of digital effects that went into composing several shots. Click through the slideshow to check it out.

The Final Shot

Image: Marvel Studios

This is the final shot in Thor: Love and Thunder. What’s captured on set and what’s added in? We’ll show you.

On Set

Image: Marvel Studios

Here’s what director Taika Waititi captured on set: Chris Hemsworth, that costume, Stormbreaker, all real and practical. But that’s it. So what’s next?

Layer One

Image: Marvel Studios

First comes the ground. Thor is fighting on the surface of a moon so the VFX teams add in the surface and rocks breaking. Plus, the lightning coming from the hammer starts to take shape.

Layer Two

Image: Marvel Studios

Bye-bye blue screen, hello deep space. So far, so good. He’s now officially no longer on a movie set. He’s in space.

Layer three

Image: Marvel Studios

Thor’s eyes turn blue as he starts to channel lightning through the hammer. Also the background gets a little more cloudy and chaotic.

Layer Four

Image: Marvel Studios

This is almost the end, but not quite. Now the lightning is more integrated with the costume and everything has been cleaned up and defined. From here to the final shot, which you can see again right here, artists will just add more effects of the light:

Image: Marvel Studios

The Grand Hall

Image: Marvel Studios

Here’s an early pass of the grand hall in Omnipotence City where Thor and the team will tangle with Zeus. It looks nice, but wait until you see it with all the details.

The Finished Set

Image: Marvel Studios

The lighting, the colours, the extra-ness: all of it is added in post, to give the space a big, epic feel.

Omnipotence City Concept Art

Image: Marvel Studios

No, this is not a scene from the film. It’s concept art of Omnipotence City from space. So where did this design come from?

Comic Inspiration

Image: Marvel Studios

From the comics, of course. Here’s a clearer shot from the film as well as its comic book inspirations

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ and available digitally. You can get the physical copy on September 27.