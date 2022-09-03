DC Fandome, Unsurprisingly, Isn’t Happening This Year

Back in 2020, as everyone was optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic would last a handful of months, Warner Bros. decided to host a streaming event called DC Fandome. For all intents and purposes, it was the DC equivalent to a Nintendo Direct, with first looks at then-upcoming films like The Suicide Squad and The Batman. It returned again in full force during 2021, considerably more confident in itself and with even bigger trailers and first looks.

Sadly, it looks like the event was a twofer, because DC told Popverse’s Graeme McMillan that the event wouldn’t be coming this year. “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” wrote WB.

On some level, it isn’t too surprising: we saw DC at San Diego Comic-Con just a few months ago, and between that and Marvel’s return to Hall H, you could tell which way the wind was blowing. Not to mention that having a DC Fandome this year would be rather awkward on several accounts. Between the cancellation of multiple DC shows, everything going on with The Flash, and the general messy state of Warner Bros. as a whole, a celebration of all things DC would be Kinda Weird.

Even so, I’ll admit to missing DC Fandome. Short-lived as it was, it felt like the kind of annual event that DC and Marvel could use, a whole day or weekend where they try to sell you on what they’ve got cooking without any interruptions. It’s very easy for things to get lost in the shuffle during a comic convention, but when everything is coming from a single house, it’s more manageable. Plus, no one can get con crud by watching a livestream at home, just back pain.

