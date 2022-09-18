Here’s Every DC Movie and TV Show That Hasn’t Been Cancelled Yet

With Batgirl, The Wonder Twins and Strange Adventures cancelled, keeping track of the DC Comics flicks currently in the works is getting a bit confusing.

Never fear, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your definitive list of every DC film and TV show currently being made, confirmed to be still in the works at the time of writing. Release dates are, of course, subject to change, so be prepared for that.

Every DC Comics movie in the works

We’ll start with upcoming DC films in order of release date, followed by TV shows, including those ongoing and in the works. Here’s some sizzle-reel for some upcoming projects (and The Batman).

Black Adam

In October, we’ll finally be able to see DC’s Black Adam on the big screen, played by Dwayne Johnson. Following the villain typically paired with Shazam, this incarnation of Black Adam is expected to be more of an anti-hero than in the DC comics. It’ll take place in the DCEU and is set to introduce the Justice Society of America. Jaume Collet-Serra will direct. Expect to see Black Adam on October 20, 2022.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

A sequel to Shazam!, featuring the titular superhero and his sibling superheroes, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is set to feature Kalypso and Hespera as the villains, two antagonists from the DC comics (it’ll also be set in the DCEU). This time around, the kids will of course be a bit older, which could mean some mature themes, but hopefully it retains the charm of the first film. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits theatres on January 5, 2023.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The sequel to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the king of Atlantis, the story of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom hasn’t been teased out all that much. Supposedly Aquaman will wear a blue suit and Black Manta will return, but that’s as much as we know, really. It’ll be set in the DCEU and will be directed by James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming on March 16, 2023.

The Flash

Next up is The Flash, which seems to look a bit like an adaption of Flashpoint, one of the best DC comics series’ featuring The Flash. Starring Michael Keaton as his incarnation of Batman, along with a new version of Supergirl, we can expect to see The Flash before the end of 2023. It’ll be set in the DCEU, featuring Ezra Miller as the fastest man alive, although we expect it to cross many universes. It’ll be directed by Andrés Muschietti. Expect to see The Flash on June 22, 2023.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle? Look, I didn’t know they were even doing a Blue Beetle movie until I started researching this article, but what you need to know is that he’s one of DC’s lesser-known heroes with powers like flight, enhanced strength and weapon production, kind of like Iron Man’s nanotech suit (if you do know of him outside of the DC comics, it’s probably from Injustice 2). Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and it’ll be set in the DCEU. It’s also expected that Susan Sarandon will play the villain. Blue Beetle is slated to open in theatres on August 17, 2023.

Black Canary

While we haven’t heard about the Black Canary movie in some time, it hasn’t been formally cancelled. Last year, it was reported that the Black Canary movie was a spinoff to the Birds of Prey film, which in itself was a spinoff story from Suicide Squad and the Batman-wing of DC films. It’ll star Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary, who played the same role in Birds of Prey. We know it’s in the early scripting stages, but we don’t have a solid release date or plot just yet.

Constantine 2

A sequel to the 2005 film Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role of the fan favourite DC magician, has been announced. This means that JJ Abrams’ Constantine series is in limbo.

Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to star Lady Gaga, with Todd Philips returning to direct. A release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is currently expected for October 4, 2024.

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Every upcoming DC Comics TV shows

Below you’ll find some upcoming TV shows, with an idea of when you can expect them.

Green Lantern

As pointed out by CBR, the Green Lantern HBO Max TV series is on its way, with consultant producer Lamong Magee saying he’s just finished up another DC show for HBO Max. The Green Lantern TV series features producer Greg Berlanti (of the Arrowverse), who also co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern movie (you know, the bad one). Seth Grahame-Smith is set to be the showrunner and the show is expected to debut in 2024.

The Batman: Arkham spinoff and Penguin spinoff

Loved The Batman? Well, there are two spinoffs in the works. Though the Gotham PD show has evolved into a story about Arkham Asylum inmates, another spinoff has been confirmed, focusing on The Penguin. HBO Max has ordered a series of The Penguin spinoff starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, with Matt Reeves producing the project. The Penguin is the working title, without a release date set.

Gotham Knights

Although we don’t know much about it, Gotham Knights has had a pilot ordered at CW, which also produced The Flash (the series) and Arrow. Reportedly, it’s disconnected from other DC projects and borrows its name quite heavily from the upcoming game with the same title. Production is set to begin in April.

Ongoing TV shows

The following TV shows aren’t new, but they’re ongoing, meaning they’ve either got consistent episodes coming out at the time of writing or they have a new season confirmed to be in production.