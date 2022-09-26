Check Out Book of Evil, Scott Snyder and Jock’s Aptly Titled New Comic

Hmm, how to put this… I want to tell you about Book of Evil, an upcoming horror comic by The Batman Who Laughs writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock, and I want to do that by not telling you about it. Instead, I’d like to highly recommend that you scroll down and read Gizmodo’s exclusive nine-page preview of the Comixology series and just… let it hit you before you know anything other than the title.

For those of you feeling wary about it, here’s the official summary: “Book of Evil tells the story of four young friends growing up in a strange near future where over 90 per cent of the population are born as psychopaths. Despite the danger, the four set off together on a journey that will take them down the roads and rivers of this transformed America in the hope of finding a place where goodness still lives.”

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

Image: Comixology

As you can see, Book of Evil is presented as an illustrated personal journal by the 12-year-old Homer, but what you haven’t seen is that there’s another book of evil inside it. The journal will also include parts of a comic strip, titled The Book of Evil, about “an everyman named Everett who time travelled, met heroic figures of the past, and murdered them in hyper-violent ways.” How it fits into the narrative is anybody’s guess, at least until the first issue of Book of Evil digitally arrives on Comixology on October 4. The second and third issues will be available on November 2 and December 7, respectively.

And if you’re looking for more horror comics next month, keep an eye out for another Scott Snyder title, Night of the Ghoul, whose first issue will arrive in comics stores on October 5 through Dark Horse. Created with Francesco Francavilla, it’s about a film editor who discovers a long-lost, unreleased horror movie and the monster determined to make sure it stays that way. Or you can wait for Night of the Ghoul to hit trade paperback next June 14. It’s your money!

Image: Dark Horse

