Shake Ya Pom-Poms or Die: Bring It On Has Been Turned Into a Slasher

Almost 22 years ago to the day, a film about cheerleaders would become a cult classic. Now, it’s getting the slasher treatment. Let us introduce you to Bring It On: Cheer or Die. It’s quite an aggressive title, but oh boy the millennial feels are coming out.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is the seventh instalment of the cheerleading saga, Bring It On. It’s the first ‘horror’ treatment, despite the last few flicks being horrific in a different way.

Syfy first announced the spinoff was on its way back in December, well, in May 2021, just under a different name: Bring It On: Halloween. In December, we learned Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders and Tiera Skovbye would be starring in Bring It On: Cheer Or Die and that it would be directed by Karen Lam (The Curse of Willow Song, The Meeting, Chiral). Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we know Bring It On: Cheer Or Die is written by Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) and Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk) from a story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish).

Obviously, the story will follow “a cheer squad as they practice their routines overnight in an abandoned school during Halloween weekend where one-by-one, the teens fall victim to a deranged assailant”.

Until now, details have been scant. All we knew was that Bring It On: Cheer or Die “will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide and will appear on Syfy in Fall 2022”. That would mean now over our side of the world.

Cheerleading, but make it 👻spooky👻! Flip through the @BDisgusting article below for more info about Bring It On: Cheer or Die, the all-new movie coming to SYFY ⬇️https://t.co/VEKacZMVai — SYFY (@SYFY) August 31, 2022

There’s no trailer as yet, but Syfy has dropped some promo pics, cheers to Bloody Disgusting for the scoop. We’ll update you when a trailer drops and when we know where in Australia you can stream Bring It On: Cheer or Die.