The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Shake Ya Pom-Poms or Die: Bring It On Has Been Turned Into a Slasher

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 1 hour ago: September 1, 2022 at 10:23 am -
Filed to:bring it on
horrormovieslasher
Shake Ya Pom-Poms or Die: Bring It On Has Been Turned Into a Slasher
Bring It On: Cheer or Die. Image: Syfy

Almost 22 years ago to the day, a film about cheerleaders would become a cult classic. Now, it’s getting the slasher treatment. Let us introduce you to Bring It On: Cheer or Die. It’s quite an aggressive title, but oh boy the millennial feels are coming out.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is the seventh instalment of the cheerleading saga, Bring It On. It’s the first ‘horror’ treatment, despite the last few flicks being horrific in a different way.

Syfy first announced the spinoff was on its way back in December, well, in May 2021, just under a different name: Bring It On: Halloween. In December, we learned Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders and Tiera Skovbye would be starring in Bring It On: Cheer Or Die and that it would be directed by Karen Lam (The Curse of Willow Song, The Meeting, Chiral). Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we know Bring It On: Cheer Or Die is written by Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) and Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk) from a story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish).

Obviously, the story will follow “a cheer squad as they practice their routines overnight in an abandoned school during Halloween weekend where one-by-one, the teens fall victim to a deranged assailant”.

Until now, details have been scant. All we knew was that Bring It On: Cheer or Die “will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide and will appear on Syfy in Fall 2022”. That would mean now over our side of the world.

There’s no trailer as yet, but Syfy has dropped some promo pics, cheers to Bloody Disgusting for the scoop. We’ll update you when a trailer drops and when we know where in Australia you can stream Bring It On: Cheer or Die.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.