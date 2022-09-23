6 of the Best Crime Shows on Netflix to Lose Sleep Over

There’s no lack of thrilling and chilling crime stories out there, or of audiences to consume them. Now with a market saturated with crime shows, we’re here to help you find some of the best on Netflix.

Top crime shows on Netflix

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

I’m cheating a little bit with this one because technically Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story doesn’t release until later in September, but the trailer already has me convinced it’s going to be good.

The series is from Ryan Murphy, who has brought us successful crime and horror stories in, well, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Murphy’s latest series focuses on one of America’s most notorious killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, with AHS regular Evan Peters in the role.

Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is a true crime story that takes a break from death and violence and exchanges it for the rich and famous lifestyle of New York’s elite.

The story follows a journalist who is investigating a socialite by the name of Anna Delvey who managed to scam her way to the top. It’s one of those stories that is so wild you won’t believe it’s true.

Lucifer

If you like your crime procedurals with a bit of fantasy on the side then Lucifer was made for you.

Lucifer explores what happens when the devil takes a vacation from Hell to visit Los Angeles and punish sinners while they’re alive. Tom Ellis brings Lucifer to life with plenty of charm and is backed up by a charismatic roster of both human and godly characters.

The Sinner

One of the best crime shows on Netflix has to be The Sinner. The anthology series changes the crime each season with Bill Pullman’s detective being the only common link.

Jessica Biel, Matt Bomer and Carrie Coon have all starred in The Sinner over the years as the police investigate crimes committed by unlikely culprits.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders came to a dramatic end earlier this year but it’s never too early to rewatch.

The British crime drama stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a crime boss leading a gang in the aftermath of WWI. It’s gritty, stylish and an addictive series you won’t be able to quit.

Ozark

One of Netflix’s best crime dramas of all time has to be Ozark, which earned the streamer years of Emmy nominations.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as your average American couple who are caught up in a drug war as money launderers in order to appease a dangerous mob boss.

This is just the start of all the crime shows you can find on Netflix. If you’re after some crime series rooted in fact here’s a list of TV shows based on wild true stories.