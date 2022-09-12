From Star Wars to Pixar, These Are the Best Animations on Disney+

Disney is a powerhouse of some of the best animated shows and movies ever made, but what are the best animations on Disney+?

We’ve put together five of our favourites on the streaming platform, if you’ve been looking for something to watch.

Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

The 2022 reboot/remake/remaster/rehash of Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers might seem like a monotonous inclusion on this list, but I would seriously encourage any animation lover to watch it.

In the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Looney-Toons: Back in Action!, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) blends the real world with the animation world as if they exist within each other. In this world, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers was its own show, and the 2022 movie is what happened decades after the original show was cancelled. It’s a genuinely hilarious movie. I would recommend it to anyone.

The Owl House

The Owl House is a cartoon oriented for kids, but I think it’s a treat at any age. Personally, it’s a great detox from other more serious shows, if you’re after a show with an expressive and colourful animation style in a magical world.

The show follows Luz Noceda, a non-magical girl who ends up in the magical world. Episodes are self-contained, but there are overarching plot elements throughout the show, if you’re after an animation that’s building to something.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

I’ll never refuse an opportunity to plug Spider-Verse, quite possibly the best superhero movie ever and definitely one of the best animations on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated take on Spider-Man, focused on Miles Morales’ Spider-Man instead of Peter Parker. The film is drawn to look like a comic book and it’s gorgeous. A sequel is in the works.

Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Visions is one of the best things to ever happen in the franchise’s history, blowing open the doors of our traditional framework of Star Wars (space wizards, laser guns and space ships with cool-looking aliens) and inserting Japanese anime.

An anthology of non-canonical stories, animated and written by Japanese studios like Studio Trigger, it’s a beautiful spectacle that takes the franchise to creative new levels. Episodes aren’t that long and they’re all terrific. It’ll be coming back for a second season eventually too.

Up

We figured that this list would be incomplete without a Pixar film, so while we’re listing Up, which is my personal favourite of their catalogue, you should absolutely watch the rest of their animated movies on Disney+.

Up is an adventure movie starring talking dogs, a floating house, a bird named Kevin and an intro that’s genuinely too sad for its own good. It’s a beautiful movie that showcases the best of Pixar.

There are plenty of other terrific animations on Disney+, but these are just the ones to get started with. Definitely take a look around on the platform, you’ll find something perfect for you.