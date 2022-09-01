ASUS’ Latest OLED Range, Including the Foldy Boy, Has Arrived

ASUS’ foldy boy, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop, is on its way to Australia.

It isn’t just the Fold, however. Comprising the OLED laptop range (first teased back in January during CES) is the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED and the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED.

As you can tell by the name, they all boast OLED displays, something becoming increasingly popular in laptops. Our U.S. colleagues have reviewed a handful of these ASUS machines, declaring the special Space Edition laptop “wasn’t just a half-assed gimmick” and, although not part of this range, that the Zenbook S 13 OLED was “breathtaking”, mostly due to the OLED display. I also got my hands on the Zenbook 14X OLED earlier this year and despite not loving the ScreenPad, I thought the laptop as a whole was beautiful.

Let’s drill into the latest ASUS OLED laptops.

ASUS 2022 OLED laptop range

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a foldable tablet like we haven’t seen before, has a massive display, a mainstream processor and the latest connectivity standards. It’s best described as a convertible tablet that can fold in half to turn into something similar to a Moleskin notebook. Spread open the Zenbook and you’ll look down at a continuous 17.3-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1920) OLED touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2-millisecond response time. When unfolded, the Zenbook 17 Fold measures 14.9 x 11.3 x 0.46 inches but folds to become a 12.5-inch device with measurements of 11.3 x 7.45 x 1.25 inches. So yes, it’s thick in notebook mode, but then, the overall footprint is drastically reduced.

Can confirm it’s very fun to open and close the machine. The OLED folding screen is also somehow gorgeous and I couldn’t get a picture to capture the faint fold line you could see in person.

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is ‘coming soon’, pricing is not yet known.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop

The whole premise of this thing is sending ASUS back to the 90s when it sent the P6300 into orbit. We may have just suffered through the year the billionaires travelled to space, but ASUS wants you to know it made it there first. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition commemorates the 25th anniversary of the ASUS P6300 laptop’s 600-day space mission. It’s finished in a Zero-G Titanium colour and boasts a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid that can show customisable messages and animations. The Space Edition complies with the ultra-tough US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (-24 to 61° C) when operational and vibration (20 – 2000 Hz).

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is available now for $2,499. Stay tuned for our review.

Zenbook 14X OLED

The Zenbook 14X OLED is touted by ASUS as the ‘world’s first 14-inch 4K OLED HDR display’. The screen is brilliant, the colours are perfect, vivid – truly unrivalled. The laptop is slim, light and compact and it’s really what sold me on the need for a laptop to have a touchscreen. It’s powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and it can handle load so well.

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED is available ‘soon’ from $1,899. Read our review over here.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

It seems ASUS is bored with the standard laptop body every other productivity laptop maker is using. The company doesn’t just make generic laptops anymore, and the Zenbook Pro 16X is a prime example of how it differentiates its products. Designed specifically for creative pros — an umbrella term for photographers, videographers, artists, developers and the like — the Zenbook Pro 16X features a mechanism that raises the keyboard as well as a built-in physical dial similar in functionality to the Surface Dial.

ASUS calls the system that raises the keyboard when you lift the lid its “Active Aerodynamic System Ultra,” or AAS Ultra. It’s essentially a more technical version of the ErgoLift hinge that keeps the deck flat while using joints to raise the back end of the keyboard.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will be available later this month/early October from $4,999.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Returning to another one of ASUS’ more wild creations, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (what a mouthful!) is the successor to a dual-screen laptop we’ve seen before. For the uninitiated, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a standard 14-inch screen up top and a secondary 12.7-inch “ScreenPad Plus” display above the keyboard that tilts upward at a 12-degree-angle so you can view it without craning your neck.

It uses the same AAS Ultra mechanism as the Zenbook Pro 16X, meaning the laptop sits flat on its underside and isn’t lifted by the hinge (like the Zenbook Pro 17). That secondary 12.7-inch, 280 x 864-resolution display has a 120Hz refresh rate and hits 500 nits of brightness. You can use it as you would a secondary monitor or use ASUS’ software to adjust tools in certain creative apps including those in the Adobe suite.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED will be available this month from $3,799.