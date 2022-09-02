A Focus on Fitness and Health: What We’re Expecting From the Apple Watch Series 8

It’s only a matter of days before Apple could announce yet another smartwatch. While nothing has been confirmed as yet, here’s what we’re expecting from the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple is expected to announce a 2022 version of its smartwatch during the Thursday morning Apple event, Far Out.

Apple Watch Series 8

Health-tracking

Although by no means a failure when it first launched, over the life of the product Apple has slowly figured out that the Apple Watch’s health-tracking capabilities are one of its biggest selling points. Last year a report from Bloomberg claimed that Apple had originally planned to include body temperature measurements with the Apple Watch Series 7, but that never materialised.

Back in May, trusted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed on Twitter that Apple had cancelled the feature for the Apple Watch Series 7 due to issues with the reliability of the algorithm providing accurate temperature measurements.

Then, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reinforced rumours that the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first model to include body-temperature detection, in addition to other health-tracking upgrades. According to Gurman, the “body-temperature feature won’t give you a specific reading — like with a forehead or wrist thermometer — but it should be able to tell if it believes you have a fever”.

Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Pro

There is reason to believe Apple will launch a “pro” watch variant to compete with Garmin’s rugged smartwatches and now Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Gurman also reported that there might be a new Apple Watch SE with an upgraded processor, which would be the first time the entry-level version of Apple’s wearable is equipped with the latest chip — one of the upsides of making your own silicon.

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come equipped with a new S8 chip, but it won’t offer a notable performance upgrade over the S7 and S6 chips.

Display

The Apple Watch SE is expected to replace the budget Watch Series 3 and will likely come with the same S8 chip, an upgrade over the S5 chip the 2020 SE model uses. We’re also expecting the same screen size. The Pro model, however, could come with a nearly 2-inch display that’s more shatter resistant. The Apple Watch Series 7 came in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes.

WatchOS 9

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple showed off WatchOS 9, with many of the software updates designed to take better advantage of the larger screens introduced in recent models, but they also include improvements to the Apple Watch’s already impressive health and fitness tracking capabilities. Highlighting the features is a sleep-tracking option, and with Samsung’s latest watch focusing on this tech, we can only assume Apple will do the same.

Australian pricing and availability

The Apple Watch Series 7 started at $599 in Australia when it was released, so we’re expecting a similar pricing for the 8. Of course, with the rumours indicating three models, it’s hard to tell what the company is going to do with pricing.

When will the Series 8 watch be announced?

Your guess is as good as ours. Apple confirmed its event was coming, but in true Apple form, it didn’t tell us if the iPhone 14 or the Series 8 watch would be announced.

This year’s extravaganza will take place on September 7 at 10am PT. That translates to September 8 at 3am AEST, 2.30am ACST and 1am AWST. It’s happening in-person at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, though the event will be live-streamed for those who want to watch along at home.