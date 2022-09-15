Save up to 50% On These Amazon Smart Home Starter Kits

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you want to begin your smart home journey, but you’re not sure where to start? Well good news because Amazon has put together a bunch of Alexa smart home starter kits that will help you get the ball rolling, and save you about 50% off while you’re at it.

This smart home starter kit, which features a Ring Video Doorbell, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Echo Show 8, is now on sale for half price. Meanwhile other Amazon Alexa bundles are up to 51% off.

If you want to know how you can claim these bargains, then read on below.

How to build a smart home

There’s technically no wrong or right way to build a smart home. But, there are a number of ways you can do it. If you want an in-depth guide, you can check this one out here.

A smart home is basically an ecosystem that connects a bunch of devices with each other through a centralised point, usually referred to as a smart hub. By connecting all of your devices to the smart hub, you’ll be able to control or verbally instruct a device to perform specific actions.

This includes turning lights on and off, checking to see who’s at your front door, playing music, streaming your favourite TV shows or YouTube videos and even altering the temperature settings of your air-con.

A full smart home ecosystem does mean you’ll require a few different gadgets that’s cost can add up very quickly. Aside from your smartphone, you’ll also need a handful of smart plugs, a video doorbell, some smart bulbs and more to complete the transformation. As you can imagine, it can take a big chomp out of your savings to enjoy the full smart home experience.

We recommend doing your research and figuring out which brand’s ecosystem you want to get. It’s best to collect devices from the same smart home system to ensure a smooth and reliable experience. The most popular smart home brands include Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

What Alexa smart home starter kits are on offer?

The all-in-one bundle contains the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) which usually retails for $199, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which normally go for $99, a Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) which sells for $149 and the Echo Dot (4th Gen) that’s typically $99.

Altogether, these smart home products would come to a grand total of $526. Ouch. But right now, you can score any of these colour options for just $259. Shop the bundle here.

But that’s not the only option available. More smart home bundles, featuring a mix of devices from the new Echo Show 10 to a spotlight cam, can be found below:

Explore all of your Amazon smart home product options here.