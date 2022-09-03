2007’s Trick ‘r Treat is Finally Coming to Theatres

In 2007 at Austin, TX’s then-annual film festival Butt-Numb-a-Thon, director Mike Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) screened his horror film, Trick ‘r Treat. The film would later get delayed for the next two years, and even when it did come out in December 2009, it was only through limited screenings. But it was basically dumped onto DVD, where it lived on as a cult classic. Warner Bros., however, has decided to give the film its proper due on the silver screen as it technically turns 15 years old.

The WB Classic Films Twitter announced on Friday that Trick ‘r Treat would be playing in theatres during the month of October, along with Scream 2, The Lost Boys, and the original Halloween. . If you haven’t seen it, the film is an anthology piece featuring a quartet of stories set during the spookiest of holidays. Linking all four stories is the appearance of Sam (Quinn Lord), a trick or treater wearing a woven sack over his head. Included in the film’s cast are Dylan Baker, Leslie Bibb, Brian Cox, and Anna Paquin, the latter two before their respective big HBO shows Succession and True Blood.

The cat's out of the bag! Trick r Treat is coming to theaters this fall for the first time EVER! https://t.co/Ty2UHPALHH — WB Classic Films (@wbclassicfilms) September 2, 2022

For those who live near Regal Cinemas, Trick ‘r Treat will begin its theatrical run on October 6. However, it’s currently not clear if the film will screen at non-Regal theatres like AMC or Cinemark, and for how long. With how popular horror films get during October in particular, hopefully the turnout will be worth the effort. Maybe it’ll help get that sequel moving along that Dougherty talked about wanting to make nearly a decade ago.

[via Slashfilm]

