You Could Own the World’s Greatest 1999 Chevy Monte Carlo

The late nineties/early aughts are back, baby. TikTok teens are wearing wide-legged jeans and bucket hats, gay marriage is under attack , and we had a news cycle around Britney Spears. Time, as always, is a flat circle.

I don’t know about you, but this cycle has got me nostalgic. I’ve been shopping for iPods on eBay and feeling oddly drawn to coloured, translucent electronics. By their powers combined, Hit Clips appeal to me. I want to relive some, but not all, of the parts of that halcyon era. And I think I’ve figured out how to do it.

The answer lies with this, the year 1999 condensed into a single vehicle. You see, that was the year of The Phantom Menace — traditionally recognised as the worst Star Wars movie, at least up until The Rise of Skywalker. But back in ‘99, before the film’s release, all anyone knew was that it was the first Star Wars since Leia strangled Jabba and the Ewoks held Endor. There were lightsabers! A red guy with horns! Liam Neeson!

There was even a NASCAR livery, run by one Jeff Gordon in the 24 car. That paint scheme, a blue background bespeckled with white stars, classic Pepsi logos, and the faces of Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon, Maul, and Jar Jar, paved the way for this — the roadgoing equivalent of that stock car. I, for one, can’t see the difference.

Beneath the wrap, this is a bone-stock 1999 Chevy Monte Carlo. 3.8 litres, four speeds, nothing of particular interest, but that doesn’t matter. You can get in this car, pop in your compact disc of The Battle of Los Angeles, and allow Tom Morello’s guitar to transport you back to 1999. Do you remember how much more substantial even the cheapest of plastics felt back then? Do you remember what Pepsi looked like? Bring back the old Pepsi logo. Please.

The world’s greatest Chevy Monte Carlo (possibly the world’s greatest Chevy, or the world’s greatest car) can be yours for a mere $US24,000 ($33,317) through Hemmings. Technically, as a 1999 model, it’s RADwood eligible. Bring this car back to the people, let us see it out and about again. Its time is here.

h/t @midnightdorifto on Twitter